Uttarakhand board confirms 10th, 12th result date

Uttarakhand Board Result 2019: Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) will announce class 10th and 12th results on May 30. A board official confirmed the result date to NDTV over the phone. The result for both High School and Intermediate examination will be released on May 30. The official said that a press conference will be held at 10:30 am after which the result will be available on the board's website.

In 2018, UBSE had released result for both 10th and 12th classes on May 26. The pass percentage was 74.57 per cent for class 10 and 78.97 per cent for class 12. In 2018, topper in both classes had received same per cent, i.e. 94.40 per cent marks.

The Uttarakhand 12th and Uttarakhand 10th result will be released on the board's official website and the official results portal for examinations conducted in Uttarakhand. The urls for the two websites are - ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in respectively.

Apart from the official website, the Uttarakhand Board result will also be released on private result hosting websites such as indiaresults.com, examresults.net etc.

In Uttarakhand, class 10 exams began on March 2 and concluded on March 25 and class 12 exams began on March 1 and concluded on March 26.

