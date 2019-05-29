Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th Results Soon; Details Here

UK Board result for both Classes 10 and 12 will be released on ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in.

UK Board result 2019: UBSE or Uttarakhand Board of School Education (also known as UK Board) of Uttarakhand government will announce Class 10 and 12 board exam results on May 30, i.e. on Thursday. According to an official update published on the official website of the Board, both the UK Board 10th result and UK Board 12th results will be released tomorrow at 10.30 am in a press conference. A board official has also confirmed the result date to NDTV over the phone. The Uttarakhand Board result for both High School and Intermediate examination will be released on the official websites of the Board, ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in.

In 2018, UBSE had released result for both Uttarkhand Board 10th result and Uttarkhand Board 12th result on May 26.

UK Board result 2019: How to check

The UK Board candidates may follow these steps to check their Uttarakhand Board results for both Class 10 and Class 12 annual exams held by UBSE:

Step One : Go to the official website for Uttarakhand results: uaresults.nic.in

Step Two : Click on the result link for Class 10 or Class 12

Step Three : Enter your examination roll number and other details

Step Four : Click on submit.

Step Four : View and download your Uttarakhand Board result from next page

The pass percentage was 74.57 per cent for class 10 and 78.97 per cent for class 12. In 2018, topper in both classes had received same per cent, i.e. 94.40 per cent marks.

Apart from the official website, the Uttarakhand Board result is also expected to be released on private result hosting websites such as indiaresults.com, examresults.net etc.

In Uttarakhand, class 10 exams began on March 2 and concluded on March 25 and class 12 exams began on March 1 and concluded on March 26.

