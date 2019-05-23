Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th Results Next Week

Uttarakhand board will declare class 10 and class 12 results next week

Uttarakhand Board of secondary Education (UBSE) will announce 10th and 12th result on May 30, 2019. The Uttarakhand board result will be announced at 10:30 am. The result will first be announced in a press conference and then released online. The result will be released on the board's official website and on the official results portal for examinations conducted in Uttarakhand.

Uttarakhand 10th result and Uttarakhand 12th result will be available on uaresults.nic.in. Students will be able to get their results by following the steps given below:

Step one: Go to the website mentioned above.

Step two: Click on the result link.

Step three: Enter the required details such as roll number.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

In 2018, UBSE had released result for both 10th and 12th classes on May 26. The pass percentage was 74.57 per cent for class 10 and 78.97 per cent for class 12. In 2018, topper in both classes had received same per cent, i.e. 94.40 per cent marks.

In class 10, last year, 68.96 per cent boys passed and 80 per cent girls passed. In class 12, pass percentage for boys was 75.03 per cent and pass percentage for girls was 82.83 per cent.

Divyanshi Raj, from Jaspur, was the state topper in class 12 board exams and Kajal Prajapati, from Udhamsingh Nagar, was the state topper in Class 10 exams last year.

