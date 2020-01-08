92 Sensitive, Highly Sensitive Centres Identified In Rajasthan For Class 10, 12 Exams

92 sensitive and highly sensitive exam centres have been identified in Rajasthan

92 sensitive and highly sensitive exam centres have been identified in Rajasthan. In a high level meeting held on January 6, State Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra has discussed on various measures to be taken for smoothly conducting the annual class 10, 12 board exams in the State board affiliated schools. The board exams would be held at 5674 centres in the state of which 62 are sensitive centres and 30 are hypersensitive centres, which means there is a high risk of students using unfair means in these centres.

The annual class 10, 12 board exams in Rajasthan would be held in March-April this year for 20,56,552 registered candidates. The Board would conduct the class 10 and class 12 exams during March 12-24 and March 5-April 3, respectively.

In order to keep a check on malpractices in all the centres including the 92 sensitive and highly sensitive exam centres CCTV cameras would be installed.

In view of paper leak cases that have happened earlier, the Board has been asked to remain vigil. Mr Dotasra has asked to appoint home guards to safeguard the question papers of the exam centres situated away from police stations on police posts. Home guards would also be deployed at answer book centres and at nodal exam centres.

Additionally, a control room would be established in the in the office of the Director, Secondary Education Rajasthan from 7 am to 9 pm on all exam days.

This year 8,65,895 candidates have registered for class 10 board exams and 11,79,830 candidates have registered for the class 12 exam in schools affiliated to the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education.

