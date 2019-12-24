Rajasthn Board Class 12 Exam From March 5 Next Year

Rajasthan Board class 12 exam will begin in March next year

Rajasthan Board has released the examination time table for class 12 examinations. The date sheet has been released for both general and vocational programmes. The exam for Rajasthan Board class 12 students will begin on March 5 and conclude on April 3, 2020. The board has also released the date sheet for Varishtha Upadhyaya exam.

The examination for class 12th students (general course) will begin with English (compulsory) paper and conclude with a skill paper. The exam for Varishtha Upadhyaya will also begin on March 5 with Compulsory English paper.

Rajasthan Board has also made enough provision in the date sheet for holiday on festivals falling in the month of March.

In case of any change in the exam date sheet, the same will be notified through newspapers.

The admit cards for the board exam will be released on the Board's official website, 'rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in'.

The board has released separate date sheet for hearing and speech impaired students. The examination for all these students will begin on March 7, 2020.

The date sheet has been released only for theory papers. The result for Rajasthan Board exams will tentatively be released in June.

In 2019, 2,57,719 students appeared in science stream board exam for class 12. In Commerce stream, 42,140 students had registered and 41,651 appeared. For Arts stream, the number of students appearing for the exam was above 5 lakhs.

The Board is expected to release class 10 exam date sheet soon.

