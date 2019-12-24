Rajasthan Board Class 10 Exam From March 12 Next Year

Rajasthan Board (RBSE) has released 10th exam date sheet

Rajasthan Board will begin examinations for class 10 students on March 12, 2020. The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has released the examination date sheet for class 10 students. The 10th board examination will start with examination for English. The 10th board examinations will conclude on March 24 with exam for skill-based papers.

The 10th board examinations will be held from 8:45 am to 11:45 am. The exams are scheduled in only one session on each day.

Students can check the detailed exam schedule below:

March 12, 2020 - English

March 14, 2020 - Hindi

March 16, 2020 - Third language (Sanskrit, Urdu, Gujarati, Sindhi, Punjabi)

March 18, 2020 - Science

March 20, 2020 - Social Science

March 23, 2020 - mathematics

March 24, 2020 - Skill-based/vocational subjects

The result for Rajasthan Board class 10 exams will likely be announced in June next year.

The number of students taking the class 10 exam in Rajasthan was about 11 lakh in 2019. Out of the total students who appeared for the 10th board exams in Rajasthan, 79.85 per cent passed.

The board has also released the date sheet for class 12 exams. 12th board exams would begin on March 5, 2020.

