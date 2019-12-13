MPBSE Board Exam: Class 10, 12 Board Exams In Madhya Pradesh Begin In March

Class 10, 12 board exams in schools affiliated to the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) would begin in March. The Board has released the exam time table and class 12 and class 10 board exams would begin on March 2 and March 3, respectively. The exam would be held from in the morning shift from 9 am to 12 noon. Class 10 exams would conclude on March 27 and class 12 exams would be held till March 31.

Madhya Pradesh Class 10, 12 Board Exam Time Table

Over 20 lakh students appeared for board exam in the state in the last academic session out of which 72.37% cleared the class 12 board exam and 61.32% students cleared the class 10 exam.

In class 12 exam, more than 2 lakh candidates secured more than 60% marks. In the class 12 exam a total of 1,52,445 students have been placed in second division, and 14,464 students have been placed in third division. The pass percentage in Humanities, Science and Commerce stream were 70.50%, 72.64% and 77.05%.

In class 10, pass percentage among girls was 63.69% and among boys was 59.15%.

