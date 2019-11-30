Punjab Board Releases 2020 Exam Dates For 12th, 10th, 8th, 5th Students

Punjab board has released 2020 exam dates for class 12, 10, 8, and 5 students

Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the exam dates for class 5, 8, 10, and 12 board examinations which will be conducted in 2020. The examination for class 5 will begin on February 18 and conclude on February 26, 2020. The exam for class 5 students will begin with first language paper, Hindi, and Urdu.

The exam for class 8 students will begin on March 3 with exam for first language paper, Hindi, and Urdu paper. The board exam for class 8 students will end on March 11.

Punjab Board 8th, 5th Exam 2020 Date Sheet

The Board exam for class 10 students will begin on March 17 with Punjabi A, History of Punjab and Civilization A paper and will conclude on April 8 with pre-vocational papers.

Punjab Board 10th Exam 2020 Date Sheet

The Board exam for class 12 students will begin on March 3, 2020 with General Punjabi, and History and Culture of Punjab paper. The board exam for class 12 students will conclude on March 27.

Punjab Board 12th Exam 2020 Date Sheet

The examinations for class 5 and class 8 students will be held on the school-level. The exam for class 10 and class 12 students will be held by the Board.

The detailed date sheets for the 2020 exams are available on the Punjab Board's official website, 'pseb.ac.in'. Students can download the board exam date sheet and prepare accordingly for the exams.

