Union Budget 2025 Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present a record eighth consecutive budget, which is expected to contain measures that ease the burden on the middle class struggling with high prices and stagnant wage growth while being fiscally prudent.

As per the Economic Survey tabled on Friday, the Indian economy is expected to grow at 6.3-6.8 percent in 2025-26. While India will need structural reforms and deregulation to reinforce medium-term growth potential, investment activity is expected to pick up.

Ahead of the Budget, President Droupadi Murmu addressed a joint sitting of Parliament where she said the government has worked with strong determination to lift the economy out of the state of "policy paralysis" despite global concerns such as aftermath of COVID-19 pandemic and war-related uncertainties.

During the Budget Session, sixteen bills, including the Finance Bill 2025, amendments to the Waqf and Banking Regulations Act, and the merging of the Indian Railways and Indian Railways Board Acts, will be tabled.

Here are the Live Updates of Union Budget 2025: