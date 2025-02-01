Union Budget 2025 Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present a record eighth consecutive budget, which is expected to contain measures that ease the burden on the middle class struggling with high prices and stagnant wage growth while being fiscally prudent.
As per the Economic Survey tabled on Friday, the Indian economy is expected to grow at 6.3-6.8 percent in 2025-26. While India will need structural reforms and deregulation to reinforce medium-term growth potential, investment activity is expected to pick up.
Ahead of the Budget, President Droupadi Murmu addressed a joint sitting of Parliament where she said the government has worked with strong determination to lift the economy out of the state of "policy paralysis" despite global concerns such as aftermath of COVID-19 pandemic and war-related uncertainties.
During the Budget Session, sixteen bills, including the Finance Bill 2025, amendments to the Waqf and Banking Regulations Act, and the merging of the Indian Railways and Indian Railways Board Acts, will be tabled.
A Look At Who Has Presented Most Budgets
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present her eighth consecutive Union Budget on February 1. She has since delivered seven consecutive budgets along with one interim Budget in February 2024.
Morarji Desai, who served as finance minister from 1959 to 1963 and again from 1967 to 1969, holds the record for the most budgets presented by an individual - 10 in total, including two interim budgets.
P Chidambaram holds the record for presenting the second-highest number of Union Budgets, with a total of nine.
Experts Expect More Funds For Teacher Training, STEM Labs
As the Union Budget 2025 approaches, the education sector is brimming with expectations for transformative initiatives to enhance learning infrastructure and accessibility. The previous year's allocation of Rs 1.12 lakh crore to education prioritised digital learning, virtual labs, and the Digital University initiative. This year, experts are calling for continued investments to modernise the sector.
Geeta Jayanth, Principal of Chaman Bhartiya School, expressed hopes for increased funding for teacher training, experiential learning programmes, STEM labs, and smart classrooms.
Union Budget 2025: What The Budget Means For India's Education System
The Budget allocation for education, employment and skilling in 2024 was Rs 1.48 lakh crore. Of this, the highest allocation of Rs 73,498 crore was made to the Department of School Education and Literacy. From 2015-2024, India has been allocating over 4 per cent of its GDP to education sector. On the other hand, US spends 5 per cent while Canada, Japan and Germany spend 5.5 per cent, 3.6 per cent and 4.8 per cent respectively.
A skilled and educated population will result in increase in the GDP of the country. Experts have noted that as per previous trends, all developed countries have diverted a large fund towards public education system.
Areas that need increased allocation include:
- Digital Infrastructure
- Teacher Training
- Skill Development Programs
PM Modi Takes Jab At Opposition On Budget Eve
#WATCH | #BudgetSession | PM Narendra Modi says, "You must have noticed, since 2014, this is the first Parliament session, which saw no 'videshi chingari' (foreign interference) in our affairs, in which no foreign forces tried to ignite a fire. I had noticed this before every… pic.twitter.com/WWPDw0LGmS— ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2025
How Partition Shaped Independent India's First Three Budgets
The first budget of Independent India described the Partition (1947-48) as the "most poignant human tragedy" outside of war. To understand how it was tackled, let's look at the allocations made for relief and rehabilitation.
Of the total non-defence expenditure planned for the year, which amounted to Rs 104.5 crore, Rs 27 crore was earmarked for relief and rehabilitation, Rs 12 crore for health and education, and Rs 22 crore for pension and interest payments. Consider the attention it received: 26% of the total non-defence expenditure, that is, more than twice the amount allocated for education, health, and medical services combined!
What Will Union Budget 2025 Have For Different Sectors? DeepSeek Answers
We asked the DeepSeek chatbot, "What should the Indian Union Budget 2025 be like?" The AI startup said it may be challenging to predict the exact details of the Budget, but based on the current trends it generated a 600-word text on the key areas the budget may focus on.
On Rural Development
The government may expand direct income support schemes for farmers, like PM-KISAN, according to DeepSeek. It may come up with policies for better implementation of Minimum Support Price (MSP) to help the farmers.
On Healthcare, Education
Funding may be raised for the centre's flagship health insurance scheme Ayushman Bharat. The government may also increase allocation for the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020, skill development, and research and development.
On Climate Change
The budget may focus on providing incentives for renewable energy projects as the country aims to achieve net-zero emissions by 2070. This may include tax benefits and subsidies on EV manufacturing, DeepSeek said. Other areas of focus may be water conservation and waste management, for which funding may be increased.
What PM Modi Said On Poor, Middle Class On Budget Eve
Ahead of the start of the Budget Session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India will fulfil its aim of Viksit Bharat and this Budget Session will give new energy and hope to the nation.
In his customary address to the media before the beginning of a new session, PM Modi said, "Ahead of the Budget Session, I bow down to Maa Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity.."
Reminiscing the Maha Lakshmi mantra, PM Modi said that he prays to the Goddess to have special blessings on the poor and the middle class.
Why Was The 1973-74 Budget Called "Black Budget"?
While Manmohan Singh's 1991 Union Budget ended the Licence Raj, opening the Indian economy to the world, P Chidambaram's presentation was labelled a "Dream Budget" for the relief it brought to the taxpayer.
The same couldn't be said about Indira Gandhi's 1973-74 Budget, which, in the annals of Indian economic history, is referred to as the "Black Budget".
Presented by Yashwantrao B Chavan, the then Finance Minister, the Budget received the infamous nickname due to the massive fiscal deficit of Rs 550 crore, an unprecedented figure which underscored the country's economic challenges.