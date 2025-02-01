Will Old Tax Regime Be Scrapped? Budget 2025 Sparks Speculation

With Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing big rebates for taxpayers in the middle-income group under the new tax regime, many are left wondering if the government plans to scrap the old tax regime. The Finance Minister did not mention the old tax regime and the Budget document, too, is silent on them. The document, however, specifies that the revised tax slabs apply to those opting for the new tax regime.

What Is The Old Tax Regime?

The old tax regime primarily is for taxpayers who claim exemptions and tax deductions against House Rent Allowance (HRA), life insurance premiums, investments in the Public Provident Fund and medical insurance policies. For those who opt for the old regime, the taxable income is calculated after deducting exemptions.

This taxable income is then taxed according to the slabs. There is zero tax for income up to Rs 2.5 lakh, 5 per cent for income between Rs Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 3 lakh, 5 per cent for Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, 20 per cent from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh and 30 per cent for Rs 10 lakh and above.

Government's Push For New Regime

The Narendra Modi government introduced the new tax regime in the 2020-21 fiscal. Finance Minister Sitharaman had said the government planned to do away with all tax exemptions in the long run. The financial years following the new regime's introduction saw a majority of taxpayers sticking to the old regime and claiming deductions. The government has now made the new regime the default and taxpayers must specifically choose the old regime if they want to be taxed under it. With the new Budget silent on the old regime while announcing benefits under the new regime, there is speculation on whether the new Income Tax law, expected to be announced soon, will do away with the old regime altogether.

In August last year, the government said that about 72 per cent of income tax returns filed for income in 2023-24 opted for the new regime, with the remaining sticking to the old regime. More people are likely to switch over after the new rebates.