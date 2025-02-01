"Immense Pride": Artist Who Made Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget Day Saree

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's attire to present the Union Budget today - an off-white handloom silk saree with fish-themed embroidery and a golden border - is a tribute to Bihar's Madhubani Art. Dulari Devi, a Padma awardee who made Ms Sitharaman's saree, said that it has filled her with "immense pride".

"Mithila's pride is Madhubani paintings. This saree is made from Bangalore silk and features designs representing coupled fish and the lotus. Mithilanchal is famous for makhana, fish, and paan, which are of great cultural significance. Today, as the Finance Minister wears this saree, it fills us all with immense pride," she said.

The handloom saree was given to Ms Sitharaman during her visit to the Mithila Painting Institute in Saurath on November 29 last year.

According to Dulari Devi, the motifs on the saree represent Mithila region's traditions and values.

Recalling her last year's conversation with Ms Sitharaman, Dulari Devi said, "She had asked me whether I plan my paintings in advance".

To this, the renowned artist replied: "I just take the brush and start, whatever comes to my mind".

Madhubani art is a traditional folk art form from the Mithila region of Bihar. It is known for its vibrant colours and symbolic representations. Dulari Devi picked art form from her employer Karpoori Devi - an accomplished painter. Having faced harsh challenges in her life, she spreads awareness on issues like child marriage, AIDS, and foeticide through her paintings. Ms Devi has made at least 10,000 paintings which are displayed in over 50 exhibitions.

Ms Sitharaman, who paired the saree with a red blouse and a white shawl, posed for the traditional 'briefcase' photo in her saree outside her North Block office, accompanied by her team of officials.

Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget Day attires

The Finance Minister, who has presented seven Union Budgets earlier, is known for her different and unique attires over the years. Her different coloured sarees with unique embroidering have told a different tale.

For her first Union Budget presentation in 2019, Ms Sitharaman wore a simple pink Mangalgiri saree with a gold border. She had replaced the leather briefcase which was in use for decades to carry Budget documents with a traditional 'bahi-khata' wrapped in a red cloth. In 2020, she chose a bright yellow-gold silk saree to present the country's Budget. A year after that, the minister presented the Budget wearing a red and off-white silk Pochampally saree with ikat patterns and a green border. Pochampally ikat is traditionally made in Telangana. In 2022, the Finance Minister opted for a rust brown Bomkai saree with off-white border detailing.

Ms Sitharaman wore a red and black temple border saree with Kasuti threadwork while presenting the Union Budget in 2023. While last year, she wore a blue tussar silk saree with kantha handiwork. Tussar silk is renowned for its distinctive texture and golden lustre.