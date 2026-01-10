What IIM Professor Expects From Union Budget 2026-27 For Education Sector

Union Budget 2026-27: The Union Budget 2026-27 will be presented on February 1 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The Budget Session of Parliament begins on January 28, with the second part scheduled from March 9 to April 2. The President will address Parliament on January 28, followed by the Economic Survey on January 29.

The education sector has high expectations, seeking measures to improve quality, access, and global competitiveness. Educationists stress the role of private universities as strategic partners in national development, calling for incentives to promote industry-academia collaboration, entrepreneurship, and faculty development.

Professor Kulbhushan Balooni, Vice-Chancellor of Birla Global University, said: "The Union Budget 2026-27 must recognise private universities as strategic partners in nation building. Policy and fiscal measures should incentivise collaboration, entrepreneurship, and faculty development. Private universities, with their significant student base, can positively impact India's higher education system. We look forward to progressive and enabling measures in the forthcoming Budget."

Professor Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director of IIM Sambalpur, highlighted the need for gender equity and greater access for underprivileged students through scholarships, stipends, technology, and capacity building.

"As India moves towards PM Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, the Union Budget 2026-27 must treat education as a strategic investment in sustainable and inclusive growth. Balanced budget allocations for higher education, including faculty development, digital infrastructure, entrepreneurship, and research, will be vital to develop skilled leaders who can realise this vision," Jaiswal said.