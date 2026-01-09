Union Budget To Be Presented On February 1 (Sunday), Economic Survey On January 29

The Union Budget for 2025-26 will be tabled in Parliament on February 1 - a Sunday - and the Economic Survey, which is a precursor to the budget document, will be presented by Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran on January 29.

The Budget session of Parliament will begin on January 28 and continue till April 2. President Droupadi Murmu has given her approval, and her customary address to both houses of Parliament will take place on the first day of the session.

"On the recommendation of the Govt of India, Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji has approved the summoning of both the Houses of Parliament for the Budget Session 2026. The Session will commence on 28 January 2026 and continue till 2 April 2026," Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju said in a post.

The first phase of the budget session will conclude on February 13 for a nearly month-long recess. Parliament will reconvene on March 9, and the session will conclude on April 2.

"The Session will commence on 28 January 2026 and continue till 2 April 2026. The first phase concludes on 13 February 2026, with Parliament reassembling on 9 March 2026, a vital step towards meaningful debate and people-centric governance," Rijiju said.

The recess in the Budget session helps department-related standing committees to examine demands for grants of various Union ministries and departments.

Parliament has had sittings on Sundays under special circumstances, such as the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and on May 13, 2012, to mark the 60th anniversary of the first sitting of Parliament.