Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget Day Saree Is A Tribute To Madhubani Art

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's attire on Union Budget days has always gained attention for the past seven years. Her different coloured sarees with unique embroidering have told a different tale. This year, the minister's record eighth consecutive Budget, she draped an off-white handloom silk saree with fish-themed embroidery and a golden border - a tribute to Madhubani Art.

Ms Sitharaman paired the saree with a red blouse and a white shawl.

The saree was made by Padma awardee Dulari Devi.

Madhubani art is a traditional folk art form from the Mithila region of Bihar. It is known for its vibrant colours and symbolic representations. Dulari Devi picked art form from her employer Karpoori Devi - an accomplished painter. Having faced harsh challenges in her life, she spreads awareness on issues like child marriage, AIDS, and foeticide through her paintings. Ms Devi has made at least 10,000 paintings which are displayed in over 50 exhibitions.

Ms Sitharaman posed for the traditional 'briefcase' photo in her saree outside her North Block office, accompanied by her team of officials, before heading to meet the President.

Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget day attire through the years

For her first Union Budget presentation in 2019, Ms Sitharaman wore a simple pink Mangalgiri saree with a gold border. She had replaced the leather briefcase which was in use for decades to carry Budget documents with a traditional 'bahi-khata' wrapped in a red cloth.

In 2020, she chose a bright yellow-gold silk saree to present the country's Budget. A year after that, the minister presented the Budget wearing a red and off-white silk Pochampally saree with ikat patterns and a green border. Pochampally ikat is traditionally made in Telangana. In 2022, the Finance Minister opted for a rust brown Bomkai saree with off-white border detailing.

Ms Sitharaman wore a red and black temple border saree with Kasuti threadwork while presenting the Union Budget in 2023. While last year, she wore a blue tussar silk saree with kantha handiwork. Tussar silk is renowned for its distinctive texture and golden lustre.

Nirmala Sitharaman's 8th consecutive Budget

Ms Sitharaman is presenting her eighth consecutive Budget today at 11 am. The late Morarji Desai holds the record for the maximum number of Budget speeches (10) - but these were not consecutive. Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram has presented nine Budgets.

The Finance Minister's Budget speech will outline the government's fiscal policies, revenue and expenditure proposals, taxation reforms, and other significant announcements.