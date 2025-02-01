Big Cut For Intelligence Units In Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget 2025

Intelligence gathering has taken a back seat in the Union Budget 2025-26 as the Centre has reduced the flow of funds of several verticals that deal with intelligence collection and dissemination, including the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS) - the apex body for all matters concerning internal and external security.

According to Notes on Demand for Grants (2025-26), Rs 182.75 crore has been allocated to NSCS in comparison to Rs 270.08 crore (revised estimate) last financial year.

The budget of the Intelligence Bureau was also reduced by around Rs 100 crore. Last year, Rs 3,966 crore was allocated to the agency in the revised Budget but this year, the amount has been reduced to Rs 3,893 crore.

"This (reduction) indicates that the number of personnel working in these two arms of the intelligence apparatus are being reduced as revenue in both heads have come down," a senior officer explained, seeking anonymity.

According to the officer, salaries, pensions and other expenses of intelligence personnel fall under the head of revenue, and the capital suggests a new set up is being built.

The Notes on Demand for Grants said that out of Rs 182.75 crore allocated to NSCS, Rs 127.51 crore is being granted under the revenue head.

Similarly, for the Intelligence Bureau, of the Rs 3,893 crore, Rs 3,662 crore has been allocated under the revenue head.

For the Intelligence Bureau, only Rs 230 crore has been allocated for capital expenditure. The amount last year was about Rs 437 crore, even though it was reduced to Rs 307 crores in the revised Budget.

Interestingly, the budget of the National Intelligence Grid (NATGRID) has also seen a reverse swing this time. Last year, Rs 247.72 crore was allocated to NATGRID in the revised Budget, but this time, only Rs 158.23 crore has been set aside. As per estimates, about 36% of its budget has been slashed by the government.

The NATGRID is another crucial intelligence arm of the country and provides back end support to counter security threats.

Funds for the Special Protection Group (SPG), another elite force that looks after the security of the Prime Minister of India, were also reduced. Rs 489 crore has been allocated this year, which is around Rs 22 crore less than last year. In 2024-25, the revised budget was Rs 510.97 crore.