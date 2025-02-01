Union Budget 2025: Internet For Government Schools, Social Security Scheme For Gig Workers

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharam announced a series of initiatives for public education and health, including broadband connectivity for all government secondary schools and primary health centers in the rural areas. Ms Sitharam is presenting her eighth consecutive Union Budget under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance. This is the second full budget of Modi 3.0.

"50,000 Atal tinkering labs will be set up in schools to foster curiosity and scientific temper. We propose to implement the Bharatiya Bhasha Pustak scheme, to help students understand subjects in their language," she said.

The government aims to set up 50,000 Atal tinkering labs in government schools in the next five years to cultivate a spirit of curiosity and innovation and foster scientific temper among young minds.

Ms Sitharaman also announced setting up daycare cancer centres in all district hospitals in next three years; 200 centres in the financial year 2025-26.

The Finance Minister also spoke about the expansion of capacity in IIT. The number of students in 23 IITs has increased by 100% in the last 10 years, she said. "Additional infrastructure will be created in 5 IITs created after 2014 for 6,500 students," the Minister added.

Investing in Street Vendors and Online and Urban Workers