From JNU To North Block: The Rise Of India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

The parliamentary budget session is set to commence from January 31 till April 4. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman would present the Union Budget 2025 under the Modi 3.0 government in February. This time she is set to make history by presenting her 8th consecutive budget. She has presented seven straight budgets, including an interim one in February in 2024.She also holds the record for the longest budget speech, delivered on February 1, 2020, which lasted two hours and 40 minutes.

As she prepares to deliver the country's next budget, much of the pre-budget discussion in the media is centered around whether the middle class will receive relief through a reduction in income tax. Let's take a closer look at her journey from being an alumna of Jawaharlal Nehru University to becoming India's finance minister.

Early Life and Education:

According to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman was born on 18th August 1959 in the temple town of Madurai, Tamil Nadu. She did her schooling and her graduation in economics from Seethalakshmi Ramaswamy College in Tiruchirapalli. She went on to do her master's in economics from Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi. Indo-European textile trade was the focus of her draft PhD thesis.

Nirmala Sitharaman served as an assistant to an economist in the Agricultural Engineers Association, UK, in London. She subsequently worked as a senior manager (research and analysis) with Price Waterhouse, London. During this time she also briefly worked with BBC World Service.

On her return to India, she served as the deputy director of the Centre for Public Policy Studies at Hyderabad. Her interest in education led her to lay the foundation of 'Pranava', a reputed school in Hyderabad. She was a member of the National Commission for Women from 2003-05 and instrumental in voicing various issues of women's empowerment.

Her Entry into Politics and Role as Finance Minister

Nirmala Sitharaman joined the Bhartiya Janata Party in 2008 and was made a member of the National Executive. She was nominated as party spokesperson in March 2010, from when she has been a full-time party worker.

Nirmala Sitharaman was inducted into the Union of India's Cabinet in a government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 26th May 2014. She was made a Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Commerce and Industry. In addition, she was also made Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs.

Personal Life

Nirmala Sitharaman is married to Dr Parakala Prabhakar, an alumnus of Jawaharlal Nehru University and the London School of Economics, and they have one daughter.

Nirmala Sitharaman's journey from a middle-class upbringing to becoming one of the most powerful female leaders in Indian politics is a story of perseverance, intellect, and dedication.