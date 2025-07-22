"Thank God I Was Born Middle Class": CEO Shares 5 Game-Changing Habits

A heartfelt LinkedIn post by Sameer Maheshwari, the founder and CEO of HealthKart, has gone viral, sparking a discussion on the profound impact of a middle-class upbringing in India. Maheshwari, an alumnus of IIT Delhi and Harvard Business School, shared deeply personal insights that have resonated with many professionals.

In his widely shared post, Maheshwari expressed profound gratitude for his middle-class roots, emphasising the absence of "legacy, advantage, or a safety net." He powerfully articulated, "If we didn't perform, there was no fallback option." This sentiment, a stark reality for many middle-class families in India, struck an immediate chord.

What they lacked in material advantages, Maheshwari contended, was more than compensated by "strong values, hunger to achieve, and resilience to face any hardship." He elaborated on how every achievement, from a simple cricket bat to significant life milestones, had to be earned. His anecdote about waiting months to get his own cricket bat, a reward for consistent effort, served as a potent metaphor for a lifelong lesson: "Anything worth having must be earned."

The HealthKart CEO detailed the invaluable lessons imparted by a middle-class life that no textbook could offer. These include:

Value of Money: Every Rupee can go a long way.

Need vs. Want: Eating out is a treat, not a routine.

Saving First: You never spend ahead of yourself.

Gratitude: You appreciate what you have rather than dwell on what you don't.

Comparison: You are constantly measured against peers and must learn to convert that pressure into internal strength, not insecurity.

Maheshwari candidly admitted that even today, despite his considerable success, the "middle-class OS still runs deep." He spoke of his hesitation to spend on expensive shoes, meticulously checking sites, comparing deals, and hunting for coupons. "Not because I can't afford them," he clarified, "but because middle-class OS still runs deep."

His post concluded with a powerful reflection on the role of hardship in his journey: "Sometimes I wonder if I had received too much too early, would I have had the same drive? The grind gave me direction. The friction built resilience. It made me entrepreneurial long before I even knew what that word meant." He asserted that "Middle class isn't just an economic label; it's a mindset. One I will always be grateful for."

The comments section of Maheshwari's post has become a vibrant forum for individuals sharing their own experiences and echoing his sentiments. Many have praised his honesty and the timely reminder of the core values that often emerge from such upbringings.