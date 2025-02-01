"India Has Good Talent": Minister On Building AI Amid DeepSeek vs ChatGPT War

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday praised the Narendra Modi-led government for focusing on new and emerging technologies, and allocating Rs 500 crore in the Union Budget 2025-26 to set up a Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Speaking to NDTV, Mr Vaishnaw, who is the IT minister, said: "It was very important to get the complete facility so that researchers, academicians, start-ups get an opportunity to use those GPUs (graphics processing units), which are state-of-the-art... As part of the India AI Mission, we focussed on getting the complete facility and I am very happy to share that we have already empanelled 18,000 GPUs and these are really high-end ones. So with this, we have started the work on the foundational panel." Follow Union Budget 2025-26 LIVE UPDATES here

GPUs are used to power data centres needed to train AI models. The number of GPUs needed for an AI model depends on how advanced the GPU is, how much data is being used to train the model, the size of the model itself and the time the developer wants to spend training it.

In March last year, the Centre announced a $1.25 billion AI investment, dubbed IndiaAI mission, which includes funding for AI startups and developing its own AI infrastructure.

Mr Vaishnaw said the budgetary allocation is "part of India AI missions, along with creating new Centres of Excellence because research is going to be a very important part of technology."

While presenting the Union Budget 2025-26 in the Lok Sabha earlier in the day, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said: "I had announced three Centres of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence for agriculture, health, and sustainable cities in 2023. Now a Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence for education will be set up with a total outlay of Rs 500 crore."

Mr Vaishnaw also said the government has seen the algorithm efficiency of DeepSeek, a Chinese AI-powered chatbot. "Many more such innovations are going to come. I can say that our talent is really good and our people and researchers will bring out such innovations in the coming days," he said.

DeepSeek has triggered a dramatic rethink on AI spending around the world, claiming it took just two months and cost under $6 million to build an AI model using Nvidia's less-advanced H800 chips.

Downloads of its app recently surpassed OpenAI's ChatGPT on Apple's App Store, while the cost and performance of its tools upended industry beliefs that China was years behind US rivals in the AI race.

Recently, Mr Vaishnaw had praised DeepSeek for shaking up the sector with its low-cost AI assistant, likening its frugal approach to his government's efforts to build a localised AI model.