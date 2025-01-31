What Will Union Budget 2025 Have For Different Sectors? DeepSeek Answers

DeepSeek, which has taken the world by surprise, has been a tool of experiment with many trying to assess how the Chinese AI startup tackles questions pertaining to the real world. As part of these efforts, we asked the DeepSeek chatbot, "What should the Indian Union Budget 2025 be like?" The AI startup said it may be challenging to predict the exact details of the Budget, but based on the current trends it generated some 600-word text on the key areas the budget may focus on.

Here are some Budget predictions made by DeepSeek:

On Economic Growth

The AI chatbot predicted continued investments in infrastructure projects to boost growth and create jobs. Roads, railways, ports, and smart cities may be integral to such investments. To drive employment and innovation, it said, the centre may also enhance credit access and tax incentives for the MSME sector.

The Budget may also focus on boosting manufacturing to strengthen the "Make in India" initiative. To achieve self-reliance, the government may come up with more incentives for domestic manufacturing and export industries.

On Rural Development

The government may expand direct income support schemes for farmers, like PM-KISAN, according to DeepSeek. It may come up with policies for better implementation of Minimum Support Price (MSP) to help the farmers.

Another key focus area will be rural infrastructure. The centre may increase allocation for rural roads and irrigation facilities to improve farmer incomes and introduce subsidies for drones and digital marketplaces to promote technology-driven farming.

On Healthcare, Education

Funding may be raised for the centre's flagship health insurance scheme Ayushman Bharat. The government may also increase allocation for the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020, skill development, and research and development.

On Climate Change

The budget may focus on providing incentives for renewable energy projects as the country aims to achieve net-zero emissions by 2070. This may include tax benefits and subsidies on EV manufacturing, DeepSeek said. Other areas of focus may be water conservation and waste management, for which funding may be increased.

On Tax Reforms

DeepSeek predicted that the government may further rationalise GST rates, simplify tax processes, and improve ease of doing business. A relief may be given to taxpayers with a reduction in personal and corporate tax rates.

On Digital Economy

The government may focus on expanding broadband connectivity to support the digital economy, predicted DeepSeek. There may be a renewed focus on boosting the startup ecosystem with more tax holidays, funding, and regulatory ease.

On Social Welfare

The Budget may see a higher allocation being made for schemes promoting women's education, health, and entrepreneurship, said the AI startup. It may further strengthen pension schemes and insurance coverage in the informal sector and come up with more targeted welfare programs for marginalised communities.

On Defence

The government may increase defence spending with an aim to modernise the armed forces. Key allocations may be made to upgrade surveillance and strengthen national security, besides increased funding for the police and the paramilitary forces.

On Global Trade

DeepSeek predicted more incentives for promoting exports and trade deals to boost the country's trade share globally. The government may come up with policies to attract more foreign investment in key sectors like manufacturing and technology.

On Pandemic Preparedness

Strengthening healthcare systems to handle future pandemics may be a key area of focus in the Budget. This may include funding vaccine research and manufacturing. Building a resilient supply chain for critical goods like medicines may also be part of the Budget spending.

DeepSeek concluded its Budget predictions saying that the financial roadmap must try to strike a balance between short-term economic recovery and long-term sustainable growth. Inclusive development, job creation, and climate resilience must be a priority for the government while it must maintain fiscal discipline, it said.