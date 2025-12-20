February 1 On Sunday, Confusion On Union Budget Presentation Date Continues

Suspense over the presentation date of the Union Budget, tabled on February 1 every year since 2017, continues as the said date falls on a Sunday this year.

Sources told NDTV that it is yet to be decided whether the Union Budget 2025-26 will be presented on Saturday, January 31, or Monday, February 2, or on Sunday, February 1.

The tradition of presenting the budget on February 1 was started by the then Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in 2017. This year, February 1 was a Saturday, and the interim budget was presented on that day.

On February 28, 1999, the then Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha presented the budget on a Sunday. He also initiated the practice of presenting the budget at 11 am instead of 5 pm.

This year, February 1 also coincides with Sant Ravidas Jayanti. Further, government offices and the stock market are closed on Sundays.

According to sources, the final decision will be taken by the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs.