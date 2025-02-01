Giant Tax Relief For Middle Class: No Tax On Income Up To Rs 12 Lakh

There will be no income tax payable up to Rs 12 lakh - up to Rs 12.75 lakh including standard deductions - under the new regime, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Saturday as she read out the Union Budget 2025.

In an announcement accompanied by loud cheers and enthusiastic thumping of desks by BJP MPs, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she also announced revisions to the tax slabs (again, applicable to the new regime only).

Under the revised slabs, tax on income between Rs 8 and Rs 12 lakh will be 10 per cent.

Between Rs 12 lakh and Rs 16 lakh it will be 15 per cent.

Between Rs 16 lakh and Rs 20 lakh it will be 20 per cent.

Between Rs 20 lakh and Rs 25 lakh it will be 25 per cent.

Above Rs 25 lakh and Rs 25 lakh it will be 30 per cent.

All of this, Ms Sitharaman said, will "substantially reduce the tax burden on the middle class and leave more money in their hands". This, she said, will boost household consumption, savings, and investment.

This big-ticket announcement by the Finance Minister followed confirmation that a new direct tax code - meant to simplify compliance for individual taxpayers - will be introduced next week.

On Thursday sources had confirmed to NDTV this new code might be introduced.

Talk of a new direct tax code emerged when Ms Sitharaman presented the full 2024/25 budget in July; then she had said the goal was to make current income tax laws simpler to read and understand, and reduce the number of pages of the I-T Act of 1961 by a staggering 60 per cent.

The 1961 Act - which deals with imposition of direct taxes, i.e., personal and corporate tax, as well as those on securities transactions, gifts, and wealth - has 23 chapters and 298 sections.

Among the biggest expected changes are the scrapping of the concept of financial year (FY) and accounting year (AY), which often led to confusion. It may also introduce taxes - possibly at five per cent - on income from insurance policies from the Life Insurance Corporation.

These were not taxed under the 1961 law.

Also, taxes on dividend income (now at slab rates) may be standardised at 15 per cent. But Most significant is that this new code will not offer an option between the old and new regimes.