Hilarious Memes Flood Internet After Nirmala Sithraman's Budget 2025 Speech

As Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman presented the Union Budget 2025 today, internet users flooded social media with hilarious memes. In her opening remarks, Ms Sitharaman said the government will realise the "sab ka vikas" goal by stimulating balanced growth for all regions. Among the many changes, she announced a host of schemes for Bihar and revised the tax slabs and rates under the new regime to reduce the burden for all taxpayers. So, reacting to this year's budget, netizens broke out into a meme fest as they welcomed the announcement.

While some users shared AI-generated images of Ms Sitharaman, others shared images of the Finance Minister's face morphed over pictures of Bollywood actors.

Here's a compilation of some of the best memes on Budget 2025:

NO INCOME TAX UPTO RS 12 LAKH! pic.twitter.com/FunZJjyGvB — Arjun* (@mxtaverse) February 1, 2025

Me with 2lkhs per annum #Budget2025 pic.twitter.com/DmwNf73qGZ — Vishal Kumar (@GuptajikaShaan) February 1, 2025

How middle class is seeing @nsitharaman ji today. pic.twitter.com/PsrUDavoWj — Ankit Jain (@indiantweeter) February 1, 2025

Working Class right now: 😄 #BudgetSession pic.twitter.com/1u4njfBaQs — Akash (@Akash03893128) February 1, 2025

pic.twitter.com/3k1EMgMipo — Abhishek (@MSDianAbhiii) February 1, 2025

Notably, Ms Sitharama presented her eighth consecutive Union Budget for the financial year 2025-26 today. Her speech, which came with a big bonanza for taxpayers, lasted for an hour and 17 minutes, shorter than the previous year's speech spanning 1 hour and 25 minutes.

"Our economy is the fastest growing among all major economies. Our development track record for the past 10 years and structural reforms have drawn global attention. Confidence in India's capability and potential has only grown in this period. We see the next 5 years as a unique opportunity to realise sabka vikas, stimulating balanced growth of all regions" she said in her speech.