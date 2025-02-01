Advertisement

Union Budget 2025 Will Initiate Reforms In Six Areas Including Taxation: Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Budget will initiate reforms in six areas - taxation, urban development, mining, financial sector, power and regulatory framework, said Ms Sitharaman.

Union Budget 2025 Will Initiate Reforms In Six Areas Including Taxation: Nirmala Sitharaman
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented union budget for the eighth time.
New Delhi:

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said the Union Budget 2025-26 will initiate reforms in six areas of taxation, urban development, mining, financial sector, power and regulatory framework.

Presenting her eighth consecutive budget, she said the government's development track record of the past 10 years and structural reforms have drawn global attention.

A Viksit Bharat will have zero poverty, quality education, high-quality, affordable and comprehensive healthcare, she said and added that the budget's focus is to take everyone together on inclusive growth path. 

Nirmala Sitharaman, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman News, Union Budget 2025
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com