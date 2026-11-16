Where Diljit Dosanjh Goes To 'Cleanse His Aura' And One Pilgrimage He Still Dreams Of

Last week, Diljit Dosanjh made history as the first Indian artist to perform live at the Latin Grammy Awards.

In September, he created another milestone by becoming the first Punjabi singer to headline the world-famous Wembley Stadium in London.

In 2023, he became the first Punjabi-language singer to perform at the Coachella festival.

You know where this list goes. Diljit Dosanjh is loved by fans for his music, his pride in Punjabi culture, his acting and, of course, his personality.

However, if you follow him on Instagram, you would know that the jovial 42-year-old, who is always brimming with energy, also knows how to slow down and ground himself. In fact, he seems to make time for it more often than you and I might.

Diljit began practising yoga in 2020 and has frequently credited it as a transformative 'miracle' and 'blessing' that has helped him achieve mental clarity, focus and physical well-being.

A firm believer in God, the singer also has a deep-rooted spiritual practice. Whether it is meditation, mindfulness or spirituality, Diljit appears equally disciplined and effortless when it comes to finding moments of peace and expressing gratitude.

But where does he go when he wants to reconnect with himself or the higher being? Here are some of his recent spiritual and cleansing travels.

Ganga River, Rishikesh

Earlier this month, following his Delhi concert as part of the Aura India Tour, Diljit travelled to Rishikesh to spend some peaceful moments along the banks of the Ganga.

He touched the holy water to his eyes, dipped his feet into the river and took in the spiritual atmosphere surrounding him.

During his visit, he stayed at the historic Narendranagar Palace, now home to Ananda in the Himalayas, a luxury wellness retreat. He also made time for meditation and sound healing during his stay.

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Mahakaleshwar Temple, Ujjain

In December 2024, Diljit Dosanjh performed in Indore as part of his Dil-Luminati India Tour. Soon after the concert, the singer took a spiritual detour to Ujjain, where he visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva.

In a video shared from the visit, Diljit was seen wearing a white dhoti-kurta. He attended the 'Bhasma Aarti' and offered prayers at the temple. He spent some time sitting with folded hands and closed eyes, taking in the spiritual experience.

Sharing the video on social media, he wrote, "Jai Shri MAHAKAL."

Shankaracharya Temple, Srinagar

Later in December 2024, Diljit took a scenic trip to Kashmir, where he visited the Shankaracharya Temple in Srinagar.

Perched atop Shankaracharya Hill, the temple offers panoramic views of the city and Dal Lake. During his visit, Diljit participated in the aarti and spent some time meditating at the peaceful temple.

READ | Diljit Dosanjh Calls Rishikesh 'Yoga Rajdhani', Stayed At A Palace Once Home To Maharajas

Yosemite National Park, California

In July 2024, ahead of his Los Angeles concert, Diljit decided to 'cleanse his aura' by hiking through the mountainous terrain of Yosemite National Park in California.

In an Instagram montage, the singer was seen admiring a gushing waterfall and standing on the edge of a rock, surrounded by the natural beauty of the park. He also dipped his feet into the flowing water, allowing the stream to wash over them, and filled his bottle with water from a natural source.

On Top Of His Bucket List: Kailash Mansarovar

While Diljit has explored several spiritual destinations in India and abroad, there is one pilgrimage he has been hoping to undertake for years: the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

The singer has openly spoken about his desire to visit Mount Kailash. During an Instagram Live session with fans, he revealed that he had wanted to make the journey since 2020 but had not been able to plan it successfully due to various circumstances.

He added that he would rather wait for the right time than force the pilgrimage, and that undertaking the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra via Nepal remains number one on his bucket list.

Diljit has frequently travelled to spiritual destinations and peaceful natural landscapes; however, his idea of spirituality goes beyond visiting temples. He firmly believes that 'everything is spiritual' and often speaks about finding God's miracles in everyday moments, whether it is the rising sun in the morning or the moon lighting up the night sky.