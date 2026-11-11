Inside Soha Ali Khan And Kunal Kemmu's Diwali Getaway To Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve

Diwali celebrations do not always have to be about parties, bright lights and city festivities. This year, Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan chose to celebrate the festival amid nature at Maharashtra's Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve with their daughter, Inaaya. Their wildlife getaway has put Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve in the spotlight for travellers looking to trade conventional holidays for an immersive jungle safari experience.

Soha posted pictures of herself, Kunal and their daughter making rangolis, lighting diyas at their stay and enjoying evening walks. "This year we swapped our wild friends for our friends in the wild - a quiet, peaceful and sublimely happy Diwali from the jungle. #happydiwali," she wrote in the caption.

Also Read: Sachin Tendulkar Admits "Coming Back To Tadoba Quite Often." Why Is This Place Special

Kunal, meanwhile, gave his followers a glimpse of their jungle safari. His pictures captured majestic tigers near the river, one drinking water, an owl perched on a tree and several other birds spotted during the excursion.

How To Plan Your Tadoba Tiger Reserve Trip

Planning a trip to Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve, Maharashtra's oldest and largest national park, requires meticulous planning. Permits are required to enter the park. They must be booked exclusively through the official MahaForest Tourist Hub Portal. Online booking opens 120 days in advance. Core permits sell out rapidly for peak months. Last-minute "Tatkal" and RAC (Reservation Against Cancellation) tickets open up online right before the safari date.

Best Time To Visit

March to June (Summer): Best time for tiger sightings. As water sources dry up, tigers frequently visit the remaining waterholes. Expect intense heat exceeding 45°C.

October to February (Winter): The most pleasant weather, with lush post-monsoon landscapes. Excellent for birdwatching and photography, though mornings are very chilly.

The core zones are completely closed from July to September due to the monsoon season.

Also Read: Where The Big Cats Roam: 10 Thrilling Tiger Reserves You Should Visit Now

How To Reach

By Air: Fly into Nagpur International Airport. From here, the reserve is a smooth 3-hour drive, approximately 140 km.

By Train: The closest railway station is Chandrapur, roughly 45 km from the Moharli Gate. Nagpur Junction is also an excellent rail alternative.

By road: Arrange a dedicated private taxi from Nagpur or Chandrapur to drop you at your resort. Your resort can easily handle the open-top Gypsy pickups for your specific safari slots.