Spending almost 19 hours on a flight may sound tiring, but what is it like to do that in business class? Travel creator Adam Lovick shared his experience aboard Singapore Airlines flight SQ24, which flies nonstop from New York's John F Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to Singapore Changi Airport.

The service is known as the world's longest nonstop commercial flight and was launched in 2020. During the journey, Lovick passed the time watching films, eating back to back meals and taking naps.

For the creator, spending 19 hours in a business class seat was not the hardest part of the trip. The bigger test came after landing, when he had to adjust to the time difference.

Also Read: Delhi To Patna In Just 5 Hours, Not 12. Bullet Train Will Make It Possible

On Instagram, Adam Lovick wrote, “The plane is an Airbus A350-900ULR, with only two classes onboard, business class (where we sat) and premium economy. This flight is a breeze in business. Felt like a sick kid home from school. Movies, food, naps, and no WiFi. We couldn't believe how much airplane food we ate. Some are fantastic, some are pretty standard. But sitting in business class for 19 hours is hardly a challenge. The real challenge is adjusting to the time change when you get home.”

Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “I've done that one. Watched every Harry Potter.”

Another shared, “We did this on Turkish Air but stopped in Turkey to get to Singapore in 2018. The business class lounge food is so delicious in Turkey.”

“Now do economy, seat next to the toilet,” a comment read.

An individual stated, “I've done this flight many times, and I think there's a strategy that's needed: sleep with Benadryl for 8 to 10 hours and have a lot of work tasks or movie inventory ready and lock to go separately." The suites are another level. It's extracurricular activities if you know what I mean.”

Another mentioned, “You'd have to put me in a medically induced coma.” One more added, “19 hours is wild. A moment of silence for everyone in Economy.”

Also Read: "It Was So Difficult": Woman Moved To Tears Upon Reaching Indo-China Border Lake

Would you spend almost 19 hours on a nonstop flight?