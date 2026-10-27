"We Have Undergone Immense Hardship": Indian Traveller Calls Out Singapore Airlines Over Lost Suitcase

An Indian traveller's complaint against Singapore Airlines has sparked a debate on X, not just about missing luggage but also about how airlines handle such complaints. Kaustubh Mehta says his suitcase took days to return, arrived with a broken handle and was eventually declared beyond repair. He is now unhappy with the replacement offered by the airline.

Traveller Calls Out Singapore Airlines For Missing Luggage

Mehta said he travelled from Bali, Indonesia, to New Delhi in September 2026. After landing, he was informed that one of his suitcases had not arrived because of faulty tagging by Singapore Airlines' ground staff in Bali.

The suitcase contained his wife's skincare products, which he said were essential to her routine. He described the disruption as extremely inconvenient.

The bag arrived a couple of days later, but Mehta said its handle was broken. He filed a complaint, and the airline collected the suitcase a few days afterwards. He then waited almost three weeks for an update. According to his post, Singapore Airlines eventually told him the suitcase could not be repaired and that it would provide a replacement.

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Mehta said the replacement was of inferior quality and did not have a TSA lock, a feature of his original suitcase. He refused delivery and raised another complaint, asking the airline to provide a bag that matched the quality and specifications of the damaged one.

In his post, he wrote that he and his wife had experienced considerable inconvenience and mental distress, adding that there was still no resolution. He also criticised the airline's staff, calling them "inconsiderate, insensitive and unbothered about its customers."

Singapore Airlines responded to Mehta on X, saying it was sorry to hear about the issue. In a following reply, it said the relevant team would try to provide an update as soon as one was available.

The Internet Had Different Views

Not everyone sympathised with Mehta's complaint. Some users questioned whether the inconvenience caused by the missing skincare products warranted the language he used.

One person commented, "Hardship for missing skincare regime. That's too extreme." Another wrote, "Uffff... immense hardship??? Next time hopefully the baggage gets lost, and this incident would seem laughable."

The user also defended Singapore Airlines, describing it as one of the best airlines alongside Emirates and Qatar Airways, and pointing out that mistakes happen.

Others shared positive experiences with the carrier. One user, who said they had travelled by air for 20 years, called Singapore Airlines the only truly efficient and family-friendly airline they had encountered. Another said they had taken more than 20 flights with the airline since September 2004, all with positive experiences.

The discussion also brought up an important distinction about baggage handling. One user pointed out that ground handling agents usually manage baggage at airports, although the airline still has to deal with damage claims.

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Travel Insurance Came Up As The Most Practical Advice

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One user offered a straightforward suggestion and said, "Just claim your travel insurance, unless you decided to be pennywise and pound foolish."

Actually, in such cases of missing or delayed luggage, a travel insurance may be your best bet. However, it only works if your insurance ccovers baggage-related losses. So, before travelling, you must always check if your plan covers delayed baggage, permanent loss and damage to checked-in luggage. And even if they do, these are not always covered in the same way.

If your luggage is delayed, some policies reimburse reasonable expenses for essential items. But if your luggage is permanently lost, you may be able to claim compensation for it. In case your suitcase is damaged, some policies even cover physical damage to checked baggage.