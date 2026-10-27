Video: 16,000 Women Have Left Locks Of Hair At This Museum In Cappadocia, Turkey

Turkey's Cappadocia region is home to what can easily be called one of the weirdest museums in the world. At the Hair Museum in Avanos, thousands of women leave a lock of their hair behind. Their reason for doing this? Getting a chance to win a week-long holiday to Cappadocia.

It all started in 1979, when pottery master Galip Körükçü cut a lock of hair from a French female tourist visiting his workshop.

Turkey's Unique Hair Museum

Speaking to Turkey's Andalou Agency in 2024, Galip Körükçü said that he could never have imagined hanging a lock of hair in his workshop would develop into something so impressive.

“I met a French girl in 1979 and I wanted a lock of her hair when she was on the way back to her country because her hair was so beautiful. After writing her name and address on a piece of paper, she hung the hair on the wall of the workshop,” he recalled.

The Hair Museum has grown over time, as many female tourists who came to Galip's workshop also left their hair, along with their name and contact details.

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Later on, Galip's workshop even entered the Guiness Book of World Records.

A video by content creator Aakanksha Monga gives a glimpse of the unique museum. Different coloured tresses hang from every visible space. Papers with phone numbers and names are attached to the hair.

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A Free Trip On Offer

The museum houses tresses from over 16,000 women, as per CNN. Aakanksha shared in the caption of her post that Galip explained how pottery was seen as a man's job in the region. To encourage more women to take up the activity, he decided to sponsor a free trip to the region. Every year, he selects the names of 10 women who can get a free holiday in Cappadocia and learn pottery from him.

To this day, women can cut and leave their hair at the museum. Papers, pens, and scissors are given to anyone who wants to give their names to the lucky draw.