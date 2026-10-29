Advertisement

2 Killed After Rock Spire Collapses At Tourist Site In Turkey's Cappadocia

One injured person was taken to hospital, the local governor said.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
2 Killed After Rock Spire Collapses At Tourist Site In Turkey's Cappadocia
The collapse was caused by a landslide triggered after heavy rainfall in the area. (File Photo)

A landslide triggered by heavy rainfall caused a rock spire to collapse in Turkey's Cappadocia tourist region on Thursday, killing two people, the local governor said. 

"We have recovered the bodies of two people who lost their lives. One injured person was taken to hospital," Nevsehir Governor Huseyin Kok said. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

How may i help you today
Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Turkey, Turkey Collapse, Cappadocia Collapse
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com