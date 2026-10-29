2 Killed After Rock Spire Collapses At Tourist Site In Turkey's Cappadocia

A landslide triggered by heavy rainfall caused a rock spire to collapse in Turkey's Cappadocia tourist region on Thursday, killing two people, the local governor said.

"We have recovered the bodies of two people who lost their lives. One injured person was taken to hospital," Nevsehir Governor Huseyin Kok said.

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