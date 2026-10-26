Video: Rs 79,000 For A Train Ticket? Inside China's High-Speed Ride From Shanghai To Beijing

A high-speed train journey between Shanghai and Beijing is in the news for all the right reasons. A content creator recently shared a glimpse of their experience aboard China Railway's first-class high-speed train. From plush seating and premium onboard services to the comfort of high-speed travel, the creator offered a look at what passengers can expect during the journey.

The video showed the creator onboarding China Railway's high-speed Fuxing G22 train on the Shanghai–Hongqiao to Beijing South route. The creator reviewed what he calls “First Class", although China Railway actually labels its top cabin as "Business Class", above "first" and "second" class.

The modern high-speed train, which runs at around 347 km/h, offers exclusive premium cabins. The plush seats were spacious, electrically adjustable, and could be reclined fully flat or rotated to face either direction. The seats are also equipped with full-flat seat controls, a reading light, and a pillow.

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The railways offered complimentary slippers and basic toiletries as a part of their luxury experience. The creator was also provided a snack box with both sweet and savoury items at boarding, along with water and juice throughout the journey. For lunch the creator ordered via QR code. Although the meal tasted good, he noted that it was a heated meal in plastic packaging, which felt underwhelming for the price.

On the other side of the cabin, there was a self-serve tea station on board to help passengers get a cup of tea for themselves.

Take a look at the video:

Sharing the video, the creator wrote in the caption, “After seeing China's luxurious high speed trains everywhere online, I wanted to experience one for myself. I booked a return journey between Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station and Beijing South Railway Station, including the G22 Fuxing high speed train.”

The creator revealed that the train's smooth journey and high speed impressed him the most. The train ticket cost him close to $840, which is about Rs 79,646.

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