This Chinese Traveller Took A 20-Hour Train Ride To Tibet: Here's Why It's Worth It

For a long time, Tibet was one of the hardest places for travellers to reach. Known for its mountains, cold weather and vast landscapes, the region has now become easier to access with China's railway connection.

While flying is a much faster way to reach Tibet, Chinese traveller, YingQi Lim, decided to take a different route. She chose a train journey for around 20 hours before reaching Lhasa. The long ride gave her a chance to see the Tibetan Plateau slowly change outside her window.

Lim shared details of her 20-hour train journey to Tibet on Instagram. The train started at 8:50 pm and she and her sister settled into a six person sleeper cabin. Their guide could only arrange sleeper tickets, so they had to share the small compartment with other passengers.

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They went to bed around 10 pm and woke up the next morning. Breakfast was simple, bread and cup noodles. As the train moved ahead, the views became more beautiful, especially in Golmud. Lim said this was the main reason she chose the train over a flight.

The high altitude made her feel tired, so she took a short nap. Later, her sister woke her up to see Cona Lake, one of the world's highest freshwater lakes, at nearly 4600 metres above sea level.

They enjoyed lunch while watching the scenery outside. After a short stop at Nagqu, Lim spent her time reading and looking outside until the train finally reached Lhasa after 20 hours.

According to Tibet Travel, the Qinghai Tibet Railway links Xining in Qinghai Province with Lhasa, the capital of Tibet. Considered the world's highest railway, the line was completed in 2006 and extended from Lhasa to Shigatse, with the new section in 2014.

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Travellers can choose between soft sleeper cabins, which offer more comfort, and hard sleeper berths, which are cheaper. Trains also have dining cars where passengers can get three meals a day.