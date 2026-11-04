46,000 Bookings, Customer Data Affected: Singapore Airlines On Amadeus Breach

Singapore Airlines said on Tuesday that about 46,000 booking records may have been affected by a cybersecurity incident involving Amadeus, its reservation technology provider.

The airline joins Cathay Pacific Airways, Japan Airlines, South Korea's Asiana Airlines and others that have reported that customer data was compromised in the Amadeus breach. Malaysia Airlines also said some of its customer information may have been affected

Singapore's flag carrier said that data exposed by the breach included customers' names, booking reference numbers, travel itineraries and booking classes

Information including email addresses, phone numbers, travel document details, and KrisFlyer membership numbers may also have been accessed for about 620 booking records, the company said

It added that Amadeus confirmed that bank account or credit card information had not been leaked and bookings were not modified

Singapore Airlines said it was reaching out to affected customers with upcoming travel plans to change their booking reference numbers as a precaution

The airline also confirmed that its IT systems were not breached

Amadeus said it had become aware of a vulnerability affecting a travel booking display environment but did not respond to a question on how many customers' data were affected

In recent days, Cathay Pacific and Japan Airlines reported that the breach had affected data involving 53,000 bookings and 92,000 customers, respectively

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