Woman Rushed To Fire Station At Night. Her Raccoon Got High On Marijuana

The fire officials couldn't do much to help the animal.

Offbeat | | Updated: April 18, 2018 15:38 IST
Fire officials said the raccoon showed symptoms typically related to smoking marijuana (representational)

In a first-of-its-kind emergency, a woman in Indianapolis, USA rushed her pet raccoon to the nearest fire station in the dead of the night to seek treatment for the animal.

"As many times as the doorbell on the firehouse was pushed, the firefighters were quite certain that something bad was going on outside," Wayne Township Fire Captain Mike Pruitt told WTHR News.

No, there wasn't a fire and neither was the raccoon unwell. The animal had smoked too much marijuana.

The pet raccoon appeared lethargic and showed symptoms typical of when a person is exposed to marijuana, the fire captain said.

Unfortunately, officials couldn't do much about the raccoon's condition except wait. The raccoon was forced to go home and sleep it off.

While the situation may have appeared quite serious at the time, the fire department later poked fun at the strange emergency on Twitter with a hilarious illustration of a raccoon that looks very, very high.
 
The reactions were equally amusing
 


The raccoon managed to confuse law enforcement officials from other departments as well. In police radio chatter accessed by News Channel 5, baffled cops could be heard discussing the raccoon situation at Wayne Township Fire Department.

"Apparently they have a pet raccoon that got into their meth," an officer is heard saying.


A female officer adds, "Sir, Speedway doesn't have anything, but fire did call across the hall and say that it was a raccoon that overdosed on somebody's heroin."

A few seconds later, a third officer says there were no distressed raccoons where he was.

Comments
It's unclear how the raccoon got high on weed.

Recently, eight officers in Argentina were sacked after they said mice ate over 500 kilos of marijuana that was stored in the police warehouse.

