'Allies Like China No Longer Expect Us To Come With Begging Bowl': Pak PM

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressed a gathering of military officers in Balochistan's Quetta, stressing the "improved ties" between Islamabad and its allies like China, Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey and said they (allies) don't expect Pakistan to go with a "begging bowl" to them.

Shehbaz Sharif mentioned the newly-appointed Field Marshal Asim Munir in his address and said he would be the last person, along with Field Marshal Munir, to "carry this burden on our shoulders".

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) proposed a fresh $2.3 billion loan, a proposal vehemently opposed by India during the talks, saying the funds could be misused for financing state-sponsored cross-border terrorism. Pakistan has been dealing with an economic crisis for many years, with the IMF giving 25 bailout packages to Pakistan since 1958.

However, the Pakistan Prime Minister was optimistic about the country's ties with its allies and said, "China is the most time-tested friend of Pakistan. Saudi Arabia is one of the most reliable and trustworthy friends of Pakistan, and so are others - Turkey, Qatar and the UAE," he said.

"But let me make this point abundantly clear. They expect us now to engage them in trade, commerce, innovation, research and development, education and health, investments, and profitable ventures mutually. They no longer expect us to go there with a begging bowl," he added.

"The Almighty has blessed us with natural and human resources. We must make full use of them and deploy them for these very profitable ventures," he further said.

Pakistan's allies, Turkey and Azerbaijan, supported it militarily during Operation Sindoor, which came to a stop after a ceasefire was declared on May 10.

Earlier this week, the Pakistan Prime Minister admitted that Indian strikes on Pakistani airfields caught their defences off guard.

"On the night of May 9-10, we decided to respond in a measured fashion to Indian aggression. Our armed forces were prepared to act at 4.30 in the morning after Fajr prayers to teach a lesson. But before that hour even arrived, India once again launched a missile attack using BrahMos, and hit various provinces of Pakistan, including the airport in Rawalpindi," Mr Sharif said during a speech in Azerbaijan.

This was not the first time that Mr Sharif has admitted that Operation Sindoor caused severe damage in Pakistan.

Last month, he confirmed that Indian missiles struck the Nur Khan Airbase and other targets inside Pakistan during the early hours of May 10. Speaking at a ceremony in Islamabad, Mr Sharif recounted a 2:30 AM call from the Chief of Army Staff, General Syed Asim Munir, informing him of the missile attacks launched by India.