"We Were Ready To Act After Prayers, But India Launched Brahmos": Pak PM

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Pakistan's PM Shehbaz Sharif confirmed that Indian ballistic missiles struck targets in Pakistan on May 9-10, catching his army off-guard. India’s Operation Sindoor targeted terror infrastructure in retaliation for a deadly attack.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, once again, publicly admitted that Indian ballistic missiles struck many targets inside Pakistan on the intervening night of May 9 and 10 - with his army being caught off-guard. According to the Pakistani PM, they were planning to attack India at 4:30 am - just after their Fajr prayers - but before that, India launched BrahMos missiles targeting many provinces in Pakistan, including the airport in Rawalpindi.

"On the night of May 9-10, we decided to respond in a measured fashion to Indian aggression. Our armed forces were prepared to act at 4.30 in the morning after Fajr prayers to teach a lesson. But before that hour even arrived, India once again launched a missile attack using BrahMos, and hit various provinces of Pakistan, including the airport in Rawalpindi," Mr Sharif said during a speech in Azerbaijan.

The Indian strikes were carried out under Operation Sindoor - a targeted military attack on terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people died.

This is not the first time that Mr Sharif has admitted that Operation Sindoor caused severe damage in Pakistan.

Earlier this month, he confirmed that Indian ballistic missiles struck the Nur Khan Airbase and other targets inside Pakistan during the early hours of May 10. Speaking at a ceremony in Islamabad, Mr Sharif recounted a 2:30 AM call from the Chief of Army Staff, General Syed Asim Munir, informing him of the missile attacks launched by India.

"In the intervening night of May 9-10, around 2:30 AM, General Asif Munir called me through a secure phone and told me India has launched its ballistic missiles. One has landed at the Nur Khan airbase and some at other areas," he said.

According to government sources, Indian strikes eliminated around 100 terrorists affiliated with terror groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen. The Indian Armed Forces carried out the missile strikes on nine terrorist facilities - four in Pakistan (Bhawalpur, Muridke, Sarjal, and Mehmoona Joya), and five in PoK (Sawai Nala, Syedna Bilal, Gulpur, Barnala, and Abbas).

Pakistan then escalated the situation by attacking civilian areas in India with drones. In response, India hit selected military targets deep inside Pakistani territory, such as radar installations, command and control centres, and ammunition depots in Rafiqui, Chaklala, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, and Sialkot, among others.

On May 10, India and Pakistan reached an agreement to stop all firing and military action on land, air, and sea, with immediate effect. Pakistan, however, violated the agreement within hours of it coming into effect. Days later, the Indian military confirmed that the two countries will continue the ceasefire with "no expiration date".

Pak "ready to talk" with India, New Delhi's response

Earlier this week, Mr Sharif said that the country is ready to talk with India "to find solutions" to "longstanding problems", including Kashmir, water-sharing, and trade. However, India has made it clear that talks with Pakistan can only happen if it stops cross-border terrorism.

"We would like to reiterate that terrorism and talks cannot go together," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing.

He added, "As far as our engagement with Pakistan is concerned, our stand has been clear. Any engagement has to be bilateral. They need to hand over to India, noted terrorists, whose records and list we submitted to them some years ago. Talks on J&K will be held only on the vacating of PoK and when Pakistan hands over the territory to us. As far as the Indus Water Treaty is concerned, it will remain in abeyance till the time Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support to cross-border terrorism."