Who Is Influencer Sharmishta Panoli, Arrested By Kolkata Police

Influencer and law student Sharmishta Panoli was arrested on Saturday by the Kolkata Police for a controversial video that allegedly hurt religious sentiments.

In the now-deleted video, which was posted on May 14, the 22-year-old used abusive and communally-charged language and also targeted Bollywood actors for not speaking out during Operation Sindoor, which was launched to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 innocents dead on April 22.

Who is Sharmishta Panoli?

Sharmishta Panoli is a fourth-year student at a Pune institute, according to her LinkedIn profile. She is a social media influencer with over 94,000 followers on Instagram.

Known for her political and commentary-style videos, she gained popularity for her strong views.

After the backlash from her controversial post, she deleted all her Instagram content, including reels and posts.

A case was registered against Sharmishta Panoli after a complaint in Kolkata. The case invokes Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections linked to promoting enmity on grounds of religion, deliberate acts to outrage religious feelings and intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace.

When attempts to serve notice failed, a court issued an arrest warrant against her, and she was arrested from Gurugram - where she had gone with her family - by the Kolkata Police on Friday.

A court has remanded her in judicial custody for 14 days.