Tej Pratap Yadav's Message To Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi, And A "Jaichand" Jab

Days after he was expelled from the party after a Facebook post sparked a row, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) founder Lalu Yadav's elder son Tej Pratap today said his parents, Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi, were his world. He alleged that some "greedy" individuals had resorted to "politics" against him.

"My dead Mummy Papa, you are my world. You and your instructions are bigger than God. I have everything if I have you. I just want your love and trust. Without Papa, this party wouldn't exist, nor would those greedy people playing politics against me. Mummy Papa, stay healthy and happy always," Tej Pratap said in a post on X.

The 37-year-old used the 'Jaichand' reference to slam those allegedly working against him. A 12th-century king of Gahadavala dynasty, Jaichand was portrayed in epic poem Prithviraj Raso as a traitor who allied with foreign powers against Prithivraj Chauhan. The term 'Jaichand' has become synonymous with traitor.

While Tej Pratap's post does not name any of his siblings, including the party's face Tejashwi Yadav, his 'Jaichand' jab could be aimed at the family members who endorsed Lalu Prasad Yadav's decision to expel him.

Tej Pratap Yadav was expelled last Sunday over a Facebook post. The day before, a photograph shared on his Facebook account showed him with a woman. The post identified the woman as Anushka Yadav and said she and Tej Pratap were in a relationship for 12 years. "I am Tej Pratap Yadav and the girl seen with me in this picture is Anushka Yadav. We have known each other for the last 12 years and love each other deeply. We have been in a relationship throughout these years. I wanted to share this with all of you for a long time, but couldn't find the right words. Today, through this post, I am opening my heart to you. I hope you all will understand," it read.

The post went viral and started a chatter, as people asked why Tej Pratap married in 2018 if he was in a relationship. The RJD leader married Aishwarya Rai, daughter of political heavyweight Chandrika Rai, in 2018. The couple separated months later and a divorce case is on.

Amid this chatter, Tej Pratap claimed his profile had been hacked. "My social media platform was hacked and my photographs were edited wrongfully," he wrote on X.

The damage control did not work and the next day, Lalu Yadav announced the decision to expel Tej Pratap from the party. He said "ignoring moral values" in personal life weakens the community's struggle for social justice. "The elder son's activities, public behaviour and irresponsible conduct are not in line with our family's values. In the current circumstances, I remove him from the party and the family. From now on, he will have no role in the party and the family. He has been expelled from the party for six years," he said.

Responding to his father's decision, Tejashwi said some things "cannot be tolerated". "He (Tej Pratap) has the right to make his personal decisions. He is an adult and free to make decisions. Our party's chief has made it clear."

Lalu Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya said those who keep "family", "upbringing," and "decorum" in mind never face questions.

Two days after his expulsion, Tej Pratap Yadav congratulated Tejashwi Yadav on his son's birth and extended love and blessings to the little one. "With the grace of Banke Bihari ji, I have been lucky to become an uncle. My heartfelt wishes to younger brother Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and (sister-in-law) Rajshree Yadav. Love and blessings to the nephew," Tej Pratap said in a post on X.