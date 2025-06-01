"Secularism Must Be 2-Way Street": Pawan Kalyan Slams Influencer's Arrest

Kolkata Police's move to arrest influencer Sharmista Panoli over a communal post has sparked a political row. BJP ally and Andhra Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has flagged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's remarks and stressed that "secularism must be a two-way street".

Kolkata Police yesterday arrested Sharmista Panoli, a 22-year-old law student, over social media videos in which she used abusive and communally-charged language and also targeted Bollywood actors for not speaking out during Operation Sindoor, India's counterstrike to the Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 innocents dead.

The FIR against Sharmista Panoli, filed after a complaint in Kolkata, invokes Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections linked to promoting enmity on grounds of religion, deliberate acts to outrage religious feelings and intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace. She was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody for 14 days.

Jana Kalyan Sena leader Pawan Kalyan took to X to comment on the student's arrest.

During Operation Sindoor, Sharmistha, a law student, spoke out, her words regrettable and hurtful to some. She owned her mistake, deleted the video and apologized. The WB Police swiftly acted, taking action against Sharmistha.



But what about the deep, searing pain inflicted… pic.twitter.com/YBotf34YYe — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) May 31, 2025

"During Operation Sindoor, Sharmista, a law student, spoke out, her words regrettable and hurtful to some. She owned her mistake, deleted the video and apologized. The WB Police swiftly acted, taking action against Sharmistha. But what about the deep, searing pain inflicted upon millions when elected leaders, MPs of TMC, mock Sanatana Dharma? Where is the outrage when our faith is called 'Gandha Dharm'? Where is their apology? Where is their swift arrest?," he asked.

Targeting the BJP, Ms Banerjee has said the party was trying to incite "communal riots through divisive politics" in Bengal and asserted that its "ganda dharma" was contrary to the true principles of Hinduism.

Sharing a video of the Trinamool Congress chief's remarks, Mr Kalyan said, "Blasphemy must be condemned, always! Secularism isn't a shield for some and a sword for others. It must be a two-way street. West Bengal Police, the nation is watching. Act justly for all."

Kolkata Police have said 'certain social media narratives suggesting an unlawful arrest of a law student are factually incorrect and misleading".

"All legal procedures were duly adhered to. All attempts were made to serve notice, but she was found absconding on every occasion. Consequently, a warrant of arrest was issued by the competent court, following which she was apprehended lawfully from Gurgaon. She was thereafter produced before the appropriate magistrate and granted transit remand as per due process of law. We urge all concerned to refrain from spreading unverified or speculative content and to rely on authentic sources for information," it said in a post on X.

Soon after her post sparked an uproar, the law student deleted it and issued an apology.

Mamata Banerjee - 'Maha Kumbh is Mrityu Kumbh'. 'Jai Shree Ram is insulting abusive cuss word, hurled towards her.' ❌ No legal action.



Mahua Moitra - “Kali to me is a meat-eating, alcohol-accepting Goddess,” ❌ No legal action.



Firhad Hakim - “Those who are not born in Islam… https://t.co/LaWLeD5NpJ — Suvendu Adhikari (@SuvenduWB) June 1, 2025

The influencer's arrest has also drawn criticism from Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of the Opposition in the Bengal Assembly. Sharing Mr Kalyan's post and flagging controversial remarks by Trinamool leaders, Mr Adhikari has asked Kolkata Police where its zeal is when Hindu deities are vandalised and Ramnavami and Hanuma Jayanti processions come under stone-pelting.