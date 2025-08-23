How Abhishek Banerjee's Elevation Is Helping Trinamool In Parliament

The mid-session decision by Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to appoint her nephew and party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee as the Trinamool Congress's Parliamentary Party leader in the Lok Sabha seems to have significantly helped boost the party's presence in Parliament, bringing order and cohesion amongst its MPs, and renewed aggression in its fight against the BJP.

The move was seen as a corrective step after a series of embarrassments. Public spats between senior MPs like Kalyan Banerjee and Mahua Moitra, coupled with Kirti Azad's letter to a Union minister seeking a CBI probe, had highlighted cracks in the party's strategy. For a party that has long questioned the credibility of central agencies, the episode was particularly damaging.

Mr Banerjee's elevation was designed to restore discipline, close communication gaps, and ensure the party speaks in one voice in Delhi.

Since then, the Trinamool has shown far greater unity.

MPs are now aligned on messaging, raising issues that serve both state and national interests, which might not have been the case when Sudip Bandyopadhyay was holding the post of Trinamool's Parliamentary party leader in the Lok Sabha, insiders feel.

Coordination between the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha has also improved, with the party mounting synchronised attacks on the government.

The change was visible when the Trinamool and Congress came together to protest against the alleged harassment of Bengalis. This is when the Congress moved an adjournment motion, while Trinamool leaders backed it aggressively.

Mr Banerjee's growing role has extended beyond the floor of the House.

At INDIA bloc meetings, his inputs have carried weight, particularly on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls.

He has accused the BJP of using institutions like the Election Commission and Enforcement Directorate (ED) to distort the democratic process, warning that flawed electoral rolls could even "nullify" the 2024 Lok Sabha verdict.

His interventions have been picked up by allies, including the Congress and the Samajwadi Party.

At a recent INDIA bloc dinner hosted by Rahul Gandhi, Mr Banerjee was accorded prominence, with the Congress leader holding a separate meeting with him where the Trinamool leader pressed for a tougher pushback on SIR.

Soon after, he was seen jointly protesting with Mallikarjun Kharge and Akhilesh Yadav, while even Samajwadi Party MP Awadesh Prasad met him at the Parliamentary Party office. Such gestures have underscored his rising stature in opposition ranks.

In parliament, Mr Banerjee has been at the centre of several flashpoints. During the introduction of the Constitutional Amendment Bill, the Trinamool countered the government.

His leadership has also been visible in moments of sensitivity. When Trinamool's women MPs complained of being heckled, Mr Banerjee immediately raised the matter with the Speaker, spoke directly to the MPs, and later sent a strong public message condemning the incident.

Perhaps the most striking outcome of his leadership has been unifying previously feuding MPs. Mahua Moitra and Kalyan Banerjee, once openly at odds, were seen protesting together in the well of the House on both the SIR and the Constitutional Amendment Bill.

Insiders credit Mr Banerjee's authority and centralised leadership with achieving this rare display of unity.

Beyond internal discipline, his style of "not ceding an inch" to the BJP and setting counter-narratives before the ruling party has helped Trinamool sharpen its positioning within the INDIA bloc.

For Mamata Banerjee, this dual leadership structure has been a strategic asset. While she continues to command the party in Bengal, Mr Banerjee has strengthened his position as an important player.