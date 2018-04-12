The Mice Ate The Marijuana, Says Police About Half A Ton Of Missing Weed The drugs disappeared from a police warehouse

52 Shares EMAIL PRINT The police claim that mice ate over 500 kilograms of marijuana. (Representational Image)



According to the



6,000 kg marijuana had been kept in storage two years ago. Of that, only 5,460 kg was found during a warehouse inspection recently.



Former police inspector Javier Specia and three of his subordinates were questioned about the mystery of the missing marijuana, but they all claimed that mice ate the cannabis. All 500 kilograms of it.



Unsurprisingly, their explanation did not find many buyers.



"Buenos Aires University experts have explained that mice wouldn't mistake the drug for food, and that if a large group of mice had eaten it, a lot of corpses would have been found in the warehouse," said a spokesperson for the judge, according to the



Last year in May, the police in Bihar had claimed that



More recently, a theft of $100,000 in Nigeria was









Click for more





Eight police officers in Argentina have been fired after they claimed that mice ate half a ton of marijuana that disappeared from a police warehouse.According to the Guardian , the drugs disappeared from a police warehouse in in the town of Pilar, 60km outside the capital city of Buenos Aires.6,000 kg marijuana had been kept in storage two years ago. Of that, only 5,460 kg was found during a warehouse inspection recently.Former police inspector Javier Specia and three of his subordinates were questioned about the mystery of the missing marijuana, but they all claimed that mice ate the cannabis. All 500 kilograms of it.Unsurprisingly, their explanation did not find many buyers."Buenos Aires University experts have explained that mice wouldn't mistake the drug for food, and that if a large group of mice had eaten it, a lot of corpses would have been found in the warehouse," said a spokesperson for the judge, according to the Guardian Last year in May, the police in Bihar had claimed that rats were drinking the illegal alcohol kept in police stations. More recently, a theft of $100,000 in Nigeria was blamed on a snake after a sales clerk claimed the reptile swallowed the money.Click for more trending news