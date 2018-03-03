Millions Stolen In Nigeria. Accused - A Snake And Gang Of Monkeys

The animals are accused of "stealing" a combined worth of nearly $300,000

Offbeat | | Updated: March 03, 2018 16:52 IST
67 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Millions Stolen In Nigeria. Accused - A Snake And Gang Of Monkeys

In Nigeria, a woman claimed a "mysterious snake" swallowed $100,000 cash (Representational Image)

Two recent instances of animals being made scapegoats in an attempt to cover up alleged corruption in Nigeria have left social media highly amused. A sales clerk was suspended from her job in February after she claimed that a snake had swallowed 36 million naira, or approximately $100,000. Just weeks later, a senator was ridiculed for suggesting monkeys stole 70 million naira, or about $194,600, from a farmhouse.

In the first instance, a clerk in the office of the Nigerian examination board which collects exam fees blamed a snake for swallowing $100,000. Quite a mouthful for a snake, isn't it? According to the BBC, the exam board, known as the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board, dismissed the woman's claim and suspended her after a disciplinary hearing.

In the second instance, a senator defending a colleague accused of misappropriating funds suggested monkeys "carted away" $194,600, from a farmhouse. He didn't specify what the gang did with all that cash.

Parody profiles for both the snake and monkey soon popped up on Twitter.
 
  

And netizens couldn't help but laugh at the "monkey business."
     

Comments
Close [X]
Nigeria's anti-corruption agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, tweeted that the eagle - the country's national symbol - "shows no mercy for money-swallowing snakes".

 
This isn't the first time animals have stolen the spotlight in Nigeria. Last year, Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari spent three months working from home after his office was damaged by rats.

Click for more trending news




For the latest Election News & Live Updates from Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya log on to NDTV.com. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.

Trending

NigeriaBizarre

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Election ResultsElection 2018Tripura ElectionMeghalaya ElectionNagaland ElectionLIVE TVSridevi

................................ Advertisement ................................