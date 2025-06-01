'PM Should Step Back From Campaigning, Focus On Enemy': Mallikarjun Kharge

Commenting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public speeches after Operation Sindoor, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge urged him to "focus on the enemy" and step back from himself from election campaigns for the time being.

"I don't like reacting to all his (PM Modi's) statements," Mr Kharge said while addressing reporters in Bengaluru.

Mr Kharge questioned the Prime Minister's recent public statements and political activities, suggesting that PM Modi should temporarily step back from electoral campaigning. "PM Modi should recuse himself from elections and focus on the country. He should understand whatever has happened in the country and speak," he remarked.

"I am saying without any political differences that he (PM Modi) should focus on the enemy instead of self-praise no one except for him would have done it. Our full support is with the Armed Forces," he said.

Referring to ongoing developments linked to Operation Sindoor, Mr Kharge noted that Congress delegations had travelled abroad for consultations. "Let them come back. Till they return, it is not proper to be touring around and giving speeches," he said.

The opposition leader in the Rajya Sabha reiterated the Congress party's unwavering support for the Indian Armed Forces.

The Congress chief also took a swipe at the Prime Minister's earlier assertion that the military had been given a free hand. "When PM Modi has said he has given full power to the armed forces, then why is he claiming that he did it? Self-boasting is not good."

Emphasising the need for political restraint during sensitive times, Mr Kharge said, "We will not say anything as the situation is not normal."

"So long as there is an army, we all are safe. That's why we support the armed forces," he added.