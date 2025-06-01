Ukrainian Drones Strike Airbase In Russia, At Least 40 Aircraft Hit

Ukraine has launched one of its largest drone-based operations on Russia to date, targeting a military base in Siberia, deep inside Russian territory. The Russian governor of the Irkutsk region confirmed the attack, saying Ukrainian remote-piloted aircraft attacked a military unit in the village of Sridni, the first such attack in Siberia.

Ukrainian media reported that an operation by Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) has struck "more than 40" Russian aircrafts at air bases in the "rear of the Russian Federation", including airfields in Olenya and Belaya.

The destroyed aircrafts include Tu-95 and Tu-22M3 bombers, and at least one A-50 airborne early warning aircraft, a report by Kyiv Independent claimed, citing sources.

RT also shared a video of a drone attacking a military unit in Russia's Irkutsk region.

❗️Russia's Irkutsk region governor confirms 1st DRONE attack in Siberia



Says military unit targeted



Army and civilian responders already mobilized to tackle threat, source of drone launch blocked pic.twitter.com/jMgCajhXbT — RT (@RT_com) June 1, 2025

Army and civilian responders have already mobilised to tackle the threat, and the source of the drone launch has been blocked, according to an RT report.

The operation has been launched under a special operation code-named “Pavutyna” — or “Web” — aimed at degrading Russia's long-range strike capabilities, according to a Ukrainian publication, Pravda.