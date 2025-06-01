Advertisement

Ukrainian Drones Strike Airbase In Russia, At Least 40 Aircraft Hit

The Russian governor of the Irkutsk region confirmed the attack, saying Ukrainian remote-piloted aircraft attacked a military unit in the village of Sridni, the first such attack in Siberia.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Ukrainian Drones Strike Airbase In Russia, At Least 40 Aircraft Hit
Moscow:

Ukraine has launched one of its largest drone-based operations on Russia to date, targeting a military base in Siberia, deep inside Russian territory. The Russian governor of the Irkutsk region confirmed the attack, saying Ukrainian remote-piloted aircraft attacked a military unit in the village of Sridni, the first such attack in Siberia.

Ukrainian media reported that an operation by Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) has struck "more than 40" Russian aircrafts at air bases in the "rear of the Russian Federation", including airfields in Olenya and Belaya.

The destroyed aircrafts include Tu-95 and Tu-22M3 bombers, and at least one A-50 airborne early warning aircraft,  a report by Kyiv Independent claimed, citing sources.

RT also shared a video of a drone attacking a military unit in Russia's Irkutsk region.

Army and civilian responders have already mobilised to tackle the threat, and the source of the drone launch has been blocked, according to an RT report. 

The operation has been launched under a special operation code-named “Pavutyna” — or “Web” — aimed at degrading Russia's long-range strike capabilities, according to a Ukrainian publication, Pravda.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com