How Israel Eliminated Hamas Chief Muhammad Sinwar And Mohammad Sabaneh

On May 13, the Israeli forces struck an underground infrastructure beneath the European Hospital in Gaza's Khan Yunis, killing 28 Palestinians, including Hamas Chief Muhammad Sinwar and Mohammad Sabaneh. The Israeli military has now released a video, showcasing the alleged underground hideout and how a precision strike was carried out to "eliminate" the militants.

A 3D illustration shows a European Hospital, treating Gazans. But there is more than what meets the eye. An underground infrastructure lies beneath the hospital, claimed the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). A walk through the tunnel takes you to the command-and-control compound, which, according to IDF, served as a "Hamas combat control center."

IDF, in cooperation with the Israel Securities Authority (ISA), conducted a "targeted operation against Hamas terrorists who were present in a command-and-control compound."

"The underground infrastructure was extensive and complex and targeting it was made possible through the use of advanced technologies, in close cooperation with the Intelligence Directorate and the ISA, and through precise and focused planning by the Southern Command and the IAF," the IDF said.

The IDF confirmed that the strike didn't harm the hospital's functionality. It only targeted militants, including Mohammad Sinwar and Mohammad Sabaneh.

"Prior to and during the strike, measures were taken to minimise the risk of civilian harm, including the use of precision munitions, aerial observation, and additional intelligence," the IDF said.

The military hit out at Hamas for using Gaza's hospitals for "terrorist purposes; cynically and cruelly exploiting the civilian population in and around the hospital."

ALSO READ | The Sinwar Plot: How Hamas Outwitted Israel, Until It Didn't

"We Eliminated Muhammad Sinwar"

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Wednesday that Gaza chief Muhammad Sinwar had been killed by Israel's army. "We eliminated Muhammad Sinwar," Prime Minister Netanyahu said, speaking in Hebrew from the stage at the Knesset - Israel's parliament on May 28. He added that "We (Israel) had eliminated Ismail Haniyeh, Mohammed Deif, Yahya Sinwar, and now Muhammad Sinwar."

Prime Minister Netanyahu confirms from the Knesset stage, "We eliminated Muhammad Sinwar" pic.twitter.com/tmkMxMu1Sw — הרדאר The Radar (@haradar10) May 28, 2025

Mohammad Sinwar was the younger brother of Yahya Sinwar, the mastermind of the October 2023 attack on Israel. Ex-Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar was killed in a clash with the military in October 17, last year. A drone footage of what is said to be the "last moments" of Hamas Chief Yahya Sinwar showed him sitting on a couch, surrounded by rubble, inside a damaged and dilapidated house. In his final moments, he was seen throwing an object at the drone.

Raw footage of Yahya Sinwar's last moments: pic.twitter.com/GJGDlu7bie — LTC Nadav Shoshani (@LTC_Shoshani) October 17, 2024

Hamas has not confirmed Mohammad Sinwar's death, and no official obituary or funeral has been held.

IDF and ISA have vowed to operate against "terrorist organizations" in Gaza to "protect" Israeli civilians.