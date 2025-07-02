He Spoke To NDTV On Surviving 2023 Airstrike. Now, Killed In Gaza Cafe Blast
Last year, speaking to NDTV, Ismail Abu Hatab detailed his experience of surviving an Israeli airstrike. He died on Monday in a strike on a Gazan cafe.
The Al-Baqa cafe, a sea-facing joint in western Gaza, is a refuge for media personnel in the besieged Palestinian enclave. Every day, journalists, photographers, and freelancers frequent the cafe to use the internet and send reports to their companies around the globe. On Monday, an airstrike on Al-Baqa massacred at least 24 people, including prominent war reporter and filmmaker Ismail Abu Hatab.
Mr Hatab, a 32-year-old Palestinian photojournalist, whose photographs of life under siege in Gaza were recently exhibited in the United States, had previously survived a near-fatal airstrike in 2023 and spoke openly about the psychological trauma he endured in the months that followed.
A Voice For Gaza
Mr Hatab's work as a journalist and photographer gained international attention for its depiction of civilian life in Gaza during wartime. In April, his photography was exhibited in Los Angeles, in an immersive show titled "Between the Sky and the Sea". The exhibition invited viewers to witness, through Mr Hatab's lens, "the stark beauty and haunting resilience of life on Gaza's shores."
Just a year earlier, Mr Hatab, speaking to NDTV, detailed his experience of surviving an Israeli airstrike in November 2023 and the lingering effects of post-traumatic stress disorder, injury, and depression.
"It felt like the world was ending," Mr Hatab told NDTV, recalling the morning of October 7, 2023, when the Palestinian group Hamas launched an attack on Israel, triggering a full-scale Israeli military response. Like many in Gaza, Mr Hatab did not expect the scale of retaliation that would follow. The streets soon filled with dust, smoke, and the cries of survivors. Mr Hatab rushed to document the unfolding chaos.
"I charged my camera, emptied my memory disks, and went out to capture what I feared might be the last moments of our city standing," he said.
Gaza Journalists' Struggles
During the first weeks of Israel's retaliatory bombardment, Mr Hatab worked with a small group of local and international journalists out of Gaza's tallest structure, the Al-Ghafari tower. There was no power. Internet access came through SIM cards. Journalists often had to climb 16 flights of stairs daily. For freelancers like Mr Hatab, the challenges were compounded by the absence of institutional support: no press vest, no protective vehicle, no life insurance.
He described nights sleeping in the streets or in cars when it became too dangerous to return home. "International journalists had options. We had none. We just tried to stay alive," he said.
Buried Under Rubble
On November 2, 2023, an Israeli strike on the Al-Ghafari tower nearly killed him. That morning, Mr Hatab had brewed coffee and sat down to edit footage. Minutes later, a missile struck the building. "Suddenly, everything went black. I couldn't see, I couldn't hear. A wall had collapsed on me," he said.
Colleagues pulled him from the rubble. His left leg was severely wounded. There were no ambulances. He was carried, bleeding and unconscious, to Al-Shifa Hospital, Gaza's largest. With every ward overflowing, he was placed in a tent for journalists and later moved to another hospital under siege.
For weeks, he was on the move, from Al-Shifa to the Palestine Red Crescent Hospital in Tel Al-Hawa, then to Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Younis, and finally to Rafah and Deir al-Balah. He underwent multiple surgeries. One was botched. He remained unemployed and unable to walk for nearly a year.
Psychological Scars
The airstrike that wounded Mr Hatab left physical scars, but the emotional wounds were deeper. Speaking with NDTV, he shared candidly about the mental toll of war journalism. "I face sleep issues, memory problems, and depression," he said. "The sound of bombs, the screams of survivors, they never leave you."
He described witnessing a child injured in an airstrike on the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital. In another incident, he helped rescue a man from rubble.
"I have seen so much death. The mass graves and the final farewells - these things affect me deeply. How can one group of people decide the fate of another and kill them in this way?" he asked.
"I suffer from significant effects due to the experiences I've been through. I face difficulties with sleep, memory issues, and depression. The sounds of explosions and the cries of the families of martyrs echo in my mind."
Documenting War
Before becoming a photojournalist, Mr Hatab worked with Pyalara, a Palestinian youth organisation that trains young people in storytelling and civic participation. He also co-founded Humans of Gaza, a local initiative inspired by the global storytelling project Humans of New York, with his friend Ahmad Aburraya.
"He was extremely talented, compassionate, and hardworking," Mr Aburraya told the NDTV. "We became instant friends while filming a video for Palestinian prisoners. We wanted to capture Gaza's voices, its dreams, its humour and resilience."
Mr Hatab also produced a music video for a local band composed of his friends.
"I have lost colleagues and friends in this war," Mr Hatab had said. "But I have chosen to remain here, refusing to leave Gaza, because this country needs me. How can I abandon it in its time of need?"
A Life Cut Short
The details of Mr Hatab's final moments are still emerging. What is known is that the seafront cafe he was in had become a makeshift workplace for journalists and freelancers seeking internet access. At the time of the strike, it was crowded with civilians, as most safe spaces in Gaza have long ceased to exist. The strike also injured journalist Bayan Abu Sultan, whose photo, emerging out of the rubble and bloodied, is now viral on social media.
Israel's ongoing military campaign in Gaza, now entering its 21st month, has killed over 56,500 people, mostly civilians, according to the Gaza health ministry. The United Nations has described the territory's humanitarian situation as catastrophic.
Despite diplomatic rumblings, the strikes have not ceased.
-
Opinion | The Cost of 'Boasting': Trump And India's Post-Op Sindoor Dilemmas
Sometimes, it is not the conflict that changes everything. It is the story told about how it ended. This is one such case.
-
NDTV Exclusive: Pakistan Rebuilding Terror Launchpads Destroyed In Operation Sindoor
According to intelligence sources, a series of small and high-tech terror facilities are being developed in dense forest areas along the Line of Control (LoC) to evade surveillance and attack.
-
Opinion | Why Iranians Are Standing With Their Regime - Even When They Hate It
Tunisia, where the Arab Spring began, did not wait or depend on external forces to engineer a change. It was implemented by Tunisians themselves. Any Iranian Spring, too, must begin in Iran.
-
Opinion | Why America Is Like A Teenager Who Refuses To Grow Up
American foreign policy in West Asia is a textbook example of adolescent overreach: short attention spans, cyclical memory, a belief in shortcuts to regime change, and an almost allergic reaction to complexity.
-
Opinion | How Zohran Mamdani Has Given Indian-Americans An Identity Crisis
Suddenly, many Indians' urge to claim anyone even remotely Indian in terms of their genetic makeup for achieving anything on the global stage has turned into outright hate.
-
Opinion | Congress May Have Finally Solved Its Tharoor Dilemma In Kerala
With the Nilambur by-election in the bag, maybe the Congress can finally put the sordid Tharoor saga behind it and concentrate on the challenging panchayat and assembly elections looming ahead.
-
Opinion | US, Iran And A Night Of Missiles And Fragile Messages
Trump's ceasefire declaration signals that the US does not seek further entanglement. Whether that message holds beyond a social media post remains to be seen.
-
How Iran, US And Israel's Closest Ally In The Middle East, Became Their Bitterest Enemy
Under the reign of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, Iran, once America and Israel's closest ally in the Middle East, became their bitterest enemy
-
Ghost Of GBU-28: When US Bunker-Buster Bomb Shattered Saddam's Last Hope
Operation Desert Storm ended on February 28, 1991, but a day before the ceasefire, a bunker-buster bomb of the same class as GBU-57 was dropped from the air and is often credited with ending the first Gulf War.
-
4 Reasons Why Iran Conflict Is Full Of Surprises
A series of surprises has emerged in this entire Iran episode, reflecting the uncertainty that binds war zones.
-
News Updates
-
Featured
-
More Links
-
Follow Us On