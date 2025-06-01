Video: 12 Students Injured After Drunk Driver Rams Tea Stall In Pune

A group of civil service aspirants was enjoying their evening tea when a car rammed the tea stall, injuring 12 students. The driver was allegedly drunk and lost control of the car, and hit people standing on the roadside stall. A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered, and the driver, co-passenger and the vehicle owner have been arrested.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening, near Bhave High School in Sadashiv Peth at around 5:30 pm, when a group of students preparing for the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) was on a tea break.

The accident, recorded on camera, shows a white Hyundai Aura driving straight into a group of students standing by a tea stall, pushing them to the ground.

In the CCTV footage, we can see at least five students standing by the road. As the car crashes into them, they are moved out of the frame, but people can be heard wailing.

Within seconds, the traffic halts and scores of people rush to rescue the students, probably stuck under the car. A group of men are seeing pulling the vehicle. Meanwhile, another man moves around the nearby stall to make space to carry out the injured. A man walks through the crowd, carrying an injured woman in his arms.

The crowd swells. Together, they pull the driver and co-passenger out of the car and thrash them.

12 students suffered injuries. Of them, four sustained severe injuries, including bone fractures and were admitted to Sancheti Hospital. The other students are being treated at Yogesh Hospital.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the driver, Jairam Shivaji Mule, 27, was drunk, said Nikhil Pingle, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Pune.

"Driver Jairam Mule, co-passenger Rahul Gosavi and car owner Digambar Yadav have been arrested. We are investigating and will take strict action against the accused," said Mr Pingle.