Telangana Law And Postgraduate Law Common Entrance Test Admit Card Released, Details Here

The TG LAW 2025 exams are scheduled to be conducted on June 6, 2025. The TG Law 2025 admit card has been released. The preliminary answer key will be released on June 10, 2025.

TG LAWCET, PGLCET Admit Card 2025: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TCHE) has released the admit card for Telangana Law Common Entrance Test 2025 (TG LAWCET-2025) and Telangana Post Graduate Law Common Entrance Test 2025 (TG PGLCET-2025). Candidates who registered for the exam can download the admit card for both the tests on the official website, lawcet.tgche.ac.in. TG LAWCET and TG PGLCET were formerly called as TS LAWCET AND TS PGLCET.

TG LAWCET and TG PGLCET examinations are conducted for admissions to 3 year/5 year LL.B. regular courses and 2 year LL.M courses.

TG LAWCET, PGLCET Admit Card 2025: How To Download Admit Card?

Visit the official website, lawcet.tgche.ac.in.

Under the "Online Application" section, click on "Download Hall Ticket" .

Enter your login credentials of Registration number, mobile number and date of birth.

Hit "Download Hallticket".

Students will not need to select the type of test.

Your admit card/hall ticket for the respective test will be displayed on the screen.

Download and print the admit card to take to the examination hall.

TG LAWCET, PGLCET Admit Card 2025: Exam Date, Preliminary Answer Key

The TG LAWCET-2025 and TG PGLCET-2025 examinations are scheduled to be conducted on June 6, 2025.

The preliminary answer key will be released on June 10, 2025 on the official website and candidates can apply for objections before June 14, 2025, as per the official notice.

The result along with the final answer key will be tentatively released on June 25, 2025.

TG LAWCET, PGLCET Admit Card 2025: Essential Documents To Carry To Exam Hall