30 Dead In 2 Days In Northeast After Flash Floods, Heavy Rain, Landslides

At least 30 people have died in the northeast in the last two days following landslides and flash floods. Today, fourteen people have died across the region in landslides and flash floods. Assam, Arunachal, Meghalaya, Manipur and Mizoram have been affected by landslides and flash floods. At least 60,000 people have been impacted in 12 districts of Assam.

Five people were killed in Assam, nine died in flash floods and landslides in Arunachal Pradesh. Seven members of two families were killed in Arunachal Pradesh's East Kameng district after their car was swept off the road following a landslide.

The weather office has issued a red and orange alert for parts of Assam and an orange and yellow alert for the rest of the northeast.

In Assam, five people were killed in landslides in the last 24 hours following incessant rain that led to floods in six districts, affecting over 10,000 people.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said all five deaths have been reported from the Kamrup Metropolitan district.

Urban Affairs Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah had on Friday said that three women were killed in a landslide in the Bonda area on the outskirts of Guwahati.

In Guwahati, a 67-year-old record for the highest rain in a single day was broken after 111 mm of rainfall was recorded. The water level in many rivers in the northeast, including the Brahmaputra, has risen.

9 Killed In Arunachal Pradesh

In a devastating incident last night, seven people lost their lives after a landslide swept a Brezza car into a deep gorge along the NH-13 stretch between Bana and Seppa in Arunachal Pradesh.

The vehicle was carrying two families. Family members present at the accident site confirmed the identities of the victims. Meanwhile, a Sumo vehicle was also caught at the edge of the landslide-affected road, but fortunately, no casualties were reported.

Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister, Mama Natung, who also represents the area, expressed his grief through a Facebook post:

"It's very painful to hear about the tragic loss of seven lives in my Assembly constituency due to a landslide on NH-13 between Bana and Seppa. My heartfelt condolences go out to the bereaved families during this difficult time. I urge everyone to remain vigilant and to avoid night travel during the monsoon season. My thoughts and prayers are with the affected families. May the departed souls rest in peace. Om Shanti Shanti."

Authorities are ensuring safety along the highway as the monsoon season progresses.

A major landslide struck the Cabbage Garden area and a nearby restaurant near Pine Grove in Ziro late last night, claiming the lives of two individuals - a man and a woman.

The victims, both from Lakhimpur, Assam, were working at the restaurant when the landslide occurred following hours of relentless rainfall.

According to DySP Ojing Lego, their bodies were recovered and handed over to their families.

Search and rescue operations were promptly carried out by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and residents.