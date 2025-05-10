Cannabis Use Doesn't Affect Sperm Quality, New Study Finds

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A study from Boston University finds cannabis use doesn't impact sperm quality. Chronic cannabis use may link to hormonal changes affecting semen quality. Experts call for more research to clarify cannabis's effects on male fertility.

A recent study from the Boston University School of Public Health indicates that cannabis use does not significantly impact sperm quality. Researchers analysed semen samples from 921 men, assessing semen volume, total sperm count, concentration, and motility. The findings revealed no substantial differences between cannabis users and non-users in these parameters.

These results align with a 2018 study led by Professor Lauren Wise, which found that marijuana use by either partner did not reduce a couple's chances of conceiving. The study, part of the Pregnancy Study Online (PRESTO), surveyed over 4,000 women and 1,100 of their male partners in the U.S. and Canada. Approximately 14% of male participants reported marijuana use in the two months before the study, yet conception rates remained consistent regardless of cannabis use.

The research has been published in Andrology.

"Chronic cannabis use among human males has been associated with lower testosterone concentrations and alterations in other hormones relevant to semen quality," write the researchers in their published paper.

"Studies have also shown associations of chronic cannabis use with poor semen quality, but results have been inconsistent across different hormonal and reproductive measures."

Contrastingly, some research suggests potential negative effects of cannabis on sperm morphology and volume. A 2021 study indicated that current marijuana users had higher odds of abnormal sperm morphology and reduced semen volume compared to non-users.

Given these mixed findings, experts emphasise the need for further research to understand the relationship between cannabis use and male fertility. Factors such as dosage, frequency, and individual health profiles may influence outcomes.